Cleanfarms reduces grain bag environmental handling fee

MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of March 1, Cleanfarms which operates the collection program to recycle agricultural grain bags in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, has reduced the Environmental Handling Fee (EHF) applied at the point of purchase. The non-refundable EHF drops from the current 25 cents per kilogram to 22.5 cents per kilogram.



The fee is used to fund recycling programs in the province where it is collected to help keep used agricultural plastic out of landfill and the environment. Grain bags returned for recycling fuel the circular economy and are used to make new plastic film products. Environmental handling fees are commonly used to finance the recycling of many products. Examples are consumer electronics, oil and oil containers.

Cleanfarms operates the recycling programs in the two provinces on behalf of first sellers of agricultural grain bags in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. These companies take responsibility for recovering used grain bags after growers are finished with them in compliance with provincially-regulated stewardship policies.

Under its The Agricultural Packaging Product Waste Stewardship Regulations, the province of Saskatchewan requires first sellers of grain bags in the province to manage and finance a government-approved recycling program for grain bags. It has been in place for the past four years. In Manitoba, the government designated grain bags and twine under its Packaging and Printed Paper Stewardship Regulation in 2021. The EHF in Manitoba became effective on December 1, 2021. Cleanfarms is the non-profit industry stewardship organization that developed and operates the government approved programs in both provinces to recycle used grain bags.

Cleanfarms is a non-profit agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, fertilizer, seed, animal health medication, grain bag and twine industries. It has staff located in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

