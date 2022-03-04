Ninepoint Launches Ninepoint Energy Income Fund

English French

TORONTO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce that the ETF series units of Ninepoint Energy Income Fund (the “Fund”) will be available for purchase in Canadian dollars (Ticker: NRGI) on the NEO Exchange as of the open of trading on March 7, 2022.



The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide unitholders with income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend paying energy companies.

About Ninepoint Partners



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Joanne Kearney

Smithcom Ltd.

416.804.5949

joanne.kearney@smithcom.ca

Sales Inquiries:

Neil Ross

Ninepoint Partners

416.945.6227

nross@ninepoint.com