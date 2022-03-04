Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in February 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 7.1% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 93.6% Compared to 2021)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of February 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For February 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 9.7%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana and Los Cabos airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 42.9% and 13.7%, respectively, while the Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and Guanajuato airports presented a decrease of 0.3%, 5.1% and 10.2%, respectively.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Feb-19 Feb-22 % Change Jan-Feb 19 Jan -Feb 22 % Change Guadalajara 734.9 735.3 0.1 % 1,538.1 1,472.8 (4.2 %) Tijuana* 409.8 562.5 37.3 % 865.1 1,155.3 33.5 % Los Cabos 119.2 157.0 31.7 % 253.7 327.5 29.1 % Puerto Vallarta 103.1 144.8 40.4 % 225.5 306.9 36.1 % Montego Bay 0.6 0.0 (100.0 %) 1.2 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 134.9 114.8 (14.9 %) 298.2 243.2 (18.4 %) Hermosillo 114.7 110.2 (3.9 %) 240.9 232.7 (3.4 %) Mexicali 77.4 88.7 14.6 % 169.7 188.2 10.9 % Morelia 33.2 46.6 40.4 % 71.8 98.0 36.4 % Kingston 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.1 N/A La Paz 63.1 72.3 14.6 % 135.2 147.0 8.7 % Aguascalientes 43.1 46.3 7.3 % 89.9 96.6 7.4 % Los Mochis 25.6 29.7 15.9 % 53.9 60.6 12.5 % Manzanillo 7.2 7.8 7.7 % 16.1 15.6 (3.3 %) Total 1,866.7 2,115.9 13.4 % 3,959.4 4,344.6 9.7 % International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Feb-19 Feb-22 % Change Jan-Feb 19 Jan -Feb 22 % Change Guadalajara 279.7 276.4 (1.2 %) 661.8 638.1 (3.6 %) Tijuana* 175.7 274.4 56.1 % 435.1 603.0 38.6 % Los Cabos 319.8 342.2 7.0 % 645.5 660.9 2.4 % Puerto Vallarta 388.1 321.3 (17.2 %) 797.2 628.0 (21.2 %) Montego Bay 405.9 274.7 (32.3 %) 845.0 542.3 (35.8 %) Guanajuato 48.2 49.6 2.8 % 114.3 117.3 2.7 % Hermosillo 5.2 5.5 5.5 % 11.8 12.2 3.2 % Mexicali 0.4 0.4 (16.6 %) 0.9 0.7 (24.7 %) Morelia 29.6 34.7 17.0 % 67.2 79.0 17.6 % Kingston 0.0 77.4 N/A 0.0 168.9 N/A La Paz 1.0 2.3 137.5 % 2.0 4.7 132.6 % Aguascalientes 12.7 13.7 7.2 % 30.4 32.5 6.8 % Los Mochis 0.5 0.5 1.3 % 1.2 1.1 (4.2 %) Manzanillo 12.3 8.2 (33.4 %) 23.6 17.0 (28.2 %) Total 1,679.2 1,681.1 0.1 % 3,635.8 3,505.7 (3.6 %) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Feb-19 Feb-22 % Change Jan-Feb 19 Jan -Feb 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,014.6 1,011.7 (0.3 %) 2,199.9 2,110.9 (4.0 %) Tijuana* 585.6 836.9 42.9 % 1,300.2 1,758.3 35.2 % Los Cabos 439.0 499.2 13.7 % 899.2 988.4 9.9 % Puerto Vallarta 491.2 466.0 (5.1 %) 1,022.7 935.0 (8.6 %) Montego Bay 406.4 274.7 (32.4 %) 846.3 542.3 (35.9 %) Guanajuato 183.1 164.3 (10.2 %) 412.5 360.6 (12.6 %) Hermosillo 119.9 115.7 (3.5 %) 252.7 244.9 (3.1 %) Mexicali 77.8 89.1 14.5 % 170.6 188.9 10.7 % Morelia 62.8 81.2 29.3 % 139.0 177.0 27.3 % Kingston 0.0 77.5 N/A 0.0 169.0 N/A La Paz 64.0 74.6 16.5 % 137.2 151.7 10.5 % Aguascalientes 55.8 59.9 7.3 % 120.3 129.0 7.3 % Los Mochis 26.1 30.1 15.6 % 55.0 61.7 12.1 % Manzanillo 19.5 16.0 (18.1 %) 39.7 32.5 (18.1 %) Total 3,545.9 3,797.0 7.1 % 7,595.2 7,850.2 3.4 % *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX Users (in thousands): Airport Feb-19 Feb-22 % Change Jan-Feb 19 Jan -Feb 22 % Change Tijuana 172.4 272.7 58.1 % 427.9 599.7 40.1 % The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019. Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021 figures Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Feb-21 Feb-22 % Change Jan-Feb 21 Jan -Feb 22 % Change Guadalajara 435.3 735.3 68.9 % 962.0 1,472.8 53.1 % Tijuana* 406.3 562.5 38.5 % 874.8 1,155.3 32.1 % Los Cabos 102.9 157.0 52.6 % 224.5 327.5 45.9 % Puerto Vallarta 79.1 144.8 83.0 % 174.7 306.9 75.7 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 76.6 114.8 49.8 % 176.1 243.2 38.1 % Hermosillo 69.5 110.2 58.6 % 149.6 232.7 55.6 % Mexicali 53.5 88.7 65.9 % 122.2 188.2 54.1 % Morelia 28.9 46.6 61.2 % 70.1 98.0 39.7 % Kingston 0.0 0.0 130.8 % 0.1 0.1 34.8 % La Paz 46.6 72.3 55.3 % 104.3 147.0 40.9 % Aguascalientes 27.4 46.3 69.1 % 62.1 96.6 55.6 % Los Mochis 18.7 29.7 58.5 % 43.6 60.6 39.0 % Manzanillo 4.7 7.8 66.5 % 10.4 15.6 49.1 % Total 1,349.4 2,115.9 56.8 % 2,974.4 4,344.6 46.1 % International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Feb-21 Feb-22 % Change Jan-Feb 21 Jan -Feb 22 % Change Guadalajara 137.0 276.4 101.7 % 399.5 638.1 59.7 % Tijuana* 103.5 274.4 165.1 % 257.5 603.0 134.2 % Los Cabos 130.4 342.2 162.3 % 302.5 660.9 118.5 % Puerto Vallarta 81.8 321.3 292.7 % 205.7 628.0 205.3 % Montego Bay 75.6 274.7 263.3 % 175.3 542.3 209.3 % Guanajuato 18.3 49.6 171.2 % 57.6 117.3 103.7 % Hermosillo 5.4 5.5 0.8 % 12.4 12.2 (1.9 %) Mexicali 0.2 0.4 89.9 % 0.4 0.7 68.0 % Morelia 18.9 34.7 83.9 % 53.3 79.0 48.3 % Kingston 30.0 77.4 157.8 % 78.7 168.9 114.6 % La Paz 0.9 2.3 160.4 % 2.2 4.7 113.9 % Aguascalientes 6.9 13.7 98.6 % 22.8 32.5 42.1 % Los Mochis 0.4 0.5 12.7 % 1.0 1.1 12.4 % Manzanillo 2.3 8.2 262.7 % 5.6 17.0 200.9 % Total 611.6 1,681.1 174.9 % 1,574.5 3,505.7 122.6 % *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Feb-21 Feb-22 % Change Jan-Feb 21 Jan -Feb 22 % Change Guadalajara 572.3 1,011.7 76.8 % 1,361.5 2,110.9 55.0 % Tijuana* 509.8 836.9 64.2 % 1,132.3 1,758.3 55.3 % Los Cabos 233.3 499.2 113.9 % 527.0 988.4 87.6 % Puerto Vallarta 160.9 466.0 189.6 % 380.4 935.0 145.8 % Montego Bay 75.6 274.7 263.3 % 175.3 542.3 209.3 % Guanajuato 94.9 164.3 73.2 % 233.7 360.6 54.3 % Hermosillo 74.9 115.7 54.4 % 162.0 244.9 51.2 % Mexicali 53.7 89.1 66.0 % 122.6 188.9 54.1 % Morelia 47.7 81.2 70.2 % 123.4 177.0 43.4 % Kingston 30.1 77.5 157.8 % 78.8 169.0 114.6 % La Paz 47.5 74.6 57.3 % 106.5 151.7 42.4 % Aguascalientes 34.2 59.9 75.0 % 84.9 129.0 52.0 % Los Mochis 19.1 30.1 57.5 % 44.5 61.7 38.4 % Manzanillo 6.9 16.0 130.3 % 16.1 32.5 102.3 % Total 1,961.0 3,797.0 93.6 % 4,549.0 7,850.2 72.6 % *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users (in thousands): Airport Feb-21 Feb-22 % Change Jan-Feb 21 Jan -Feb 22 % Change Tijuana 102.5 272.7 166.2 % 255.2 599.7 135.0 %

Highlights for the period:



Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during February 2022 increased by 32.1% compared to February 2021; load factors for the month went from 48.3% in February 2021 to 73.1% in February 2022.





Puerto Vallarta –New York: JetBlue



Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

