The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement3,096,855342.281,059,982,133
28 February 202243,500357.5915,555,365
1 March 202246,000347.3015,975,810
2 March 202266,000328.8221,702,284
3 March 202267,800331.9922,509,221
4 March 202270,000323.9722,677,551
Accumulated under the programme3,390,155341.701,158,402,364

With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,421,450 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.51% of the share capital.

As of 1 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,862,551 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
