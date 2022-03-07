The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|3,096,855
|342.28
|1,059,982,133
|28 February 2022
|43,500
|357.59
|15,555,365
|1 March 2022
|46,000
|347.30
|15,975,810
|2 March 2022
|66,000
|328.82
|21,702,284
|3 March 2022
|67,800
|331.99
|22,509,221
|4 March 2022
|70,000
|323.97
|22,677,551
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,390,155
|341.70
|1,158,402,364
With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,421,450 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.51% of the share capital.
As of 1 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,862,551 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
