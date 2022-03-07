eGain to Participate in the Annual ROTH Conference on March 14, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that management will be hosting meetings with investors on March 14, 2022 during the 34th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 13-15, 2022 in Dana Point, California.



For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your ROTH representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com .

About eGain

Our knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain’s top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

