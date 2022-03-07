Allstate Canada Survey of Canadian Workers Finds Majority Are Thinking About a New Job

English French

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey commissioned by Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (“Allstate Canada”) suggests that many working Canadians may be taking stock of their current job and are considering a change. This comes despite a report in January from Statistics Canada that showed the unemployment rate in the country is near record lows.



According to a Léger survey commissioned by Allstate Canada, 55% of working respondents in Canada indicated they had thought about looking for a new job in the last six months. Among them, 27% said they thought about it a couple times per week, including 11% who did so everyday. The 18-34 year old group thought about looking for a new job during the six-month period significantly more (68%).

When searching for a new job, beyond salary, Canadian workers who responded in the survey listed work-life balance (49%), flexible work hours (37%) and working from home (22%) as the most important qualities.

“What the survey results show is that attracting and retaining qualified and talented employees is one of the biggest challenges organizations face nowadays. People’s outlook on life has shifted due to COVID-19, and employers must adapt to this new reality,” said Ryan Michel, President and CEO at Allstate Canada. “At Allstate, the majority of our staff were able to work remotely even before the pandemic. Providing flexibility in the workplace is key to helping ensure employees have access to the tools they need for mental and physical wellness.”

Michel also cited other important programs that have helped Allstate Canada employees, including meeting-free days, wellness days, summer hours, flexible work hours as well as a flat, lattice-style organizational structure that supports collaboration and provides developmental opportunities to help with career growth.

The Léger survey also found that the most important qualities Canadian workers look for from executive leadership at a potential employer are honest, open communications with employees (54%), fair, impartial attitude with employees (40%), employee performance recognition (37%) and being supportive (36%).

“At Allstate Canada, we believe our employees are our greatest strength, so we strive to create an environment for people to flourish,” said Michel. “Our environment is focused on wellness, collaboration, contribution and growth. This applies to employees at all levels, from long-standing management positions to our entry-level roles.”

About the Léger Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by Léger from October 29, 2021 to November 1, 2021 among a representative sample of 1,554 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, who could speak English or French. Results were weighted by gender, age, mother tongue, region, education, and presence of children in the household to ensure a representative sample of the Canadian population. As an indication, a probability sample of 1,554 respondents would have a margin of error of +/-2.5% 19 times out of 20.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its "You’re in Good Hands®" promise and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for nine consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

