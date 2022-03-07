GBT Received Notice of Allowance for its Wireless Movement and Position Detection System

The patent seeks to protect AI empowered, Radio-Based motion detection and imaging IP

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), received notice of allowance for its wireless motion detection IP patent, which has been internally designated with a code name of “Apollo”. The non-provisional patent describes a radio based, real time motion detection method and system. GBT’s AI technology is the core of the IP, which is in prototype stage, and controls radio waves transmissions and performs reflections analysis. Neural network algorithms analyze the reflected/refracted information to construct 2D/3D images of stationary and in-motion objects. The IP’s described technology, if commercialization, could be implemented within major domains including health monitoring, security and autonomous vehicles computer vision. The patent’s technology describes radio transmissions within specific frequencies, measuring and analyzing the returned reflected waves information with the goal of constructing the object’s live imaging. The AI algorithms IP is designed to detect distinctive patterns, determining living entities and objects. One efficient application for this type of technology is to wirelessly image people’s movements and measuring their vitals. Another possible implementation is to detect people’s fall, and alert for irregular vitals. The IP also includes concepts that can be implemented in the security domain such as intruder prevention, concealed object detection and similar. The described technology works various environments including indoors and outdoors and through walls and other mediums. The described system’s range is designed to be extended to monitor larger areas and facilities using extenders. One of the major IP topics is a vehicle warning application to alert drivers about sleepiness or extreme emotional states.



“We were pleased to receive a notice of allowance for our Apollo, non-provisional patent application, as we truly believe that this type of technology can offer a breakthrough wireless solution in wide variety of domains. The patent seeks to protect the concept of using AI controlled radio waves technology to achieve ‘seeing’ capabilities through objects such as walls. We believe the IP will have applications in a wide diversity of domains among them are health as wearable-less monitoring, autonomous vehicles as computer vision, security applications for intruder alert and more. The technology includes deep learning capabilities that enable rapid analysis of RF data, identifying living/stationary entities and constructing computerized imaging. The goal of the IP is to identify tiny rhythms and movements, which we believe will make it a perfect fit to detect and measure heart beat rate, breathing rhythm, alerting in emergency situations, like a person’s fall or irregular heartbeat. We consider this patent one of our major IPs and intend to further research into the development of intelligent systems based on its concepts,” said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

