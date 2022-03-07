ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 28-Feb-22 55,116 €578.03 €31,858,756.60 1-Mar-22 54,107 €588.81 €31,858,482.96 2-Mar-22 54,651 €582.95 €31,858,876.96 3-Mar-22 54,690 €582.53 €31,858,746.18 4-Mar-22 57,438 €554.67 €31,859,055.05

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



