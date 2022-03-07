ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
28-Feb-2255,116€578.03€31,858,756.60
1-Mar-2254,107€588.81€31,858,482.96
2-Mar-2254,651€582.95€31,858,876.96
3-Mar-2254,690€582.53€31,858,746.18
4-Mar-2257,438€554.67€31,859,055.05

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

