ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|28-Feb-22
|55,116
|€578.03
|€31,858,756.60
|1-Mar-22
|54,107
|€588.81
|€31,858,482.96
|2-Mar-22
|54,651
|€582.95
|€31,858,876.96
|3-Mar-22
|54,690
|€582.53
|€31,858,746.18
|4-Mar-22
|57,438
|€554.67
|€31,859,055.05
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771