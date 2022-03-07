IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Gina Serkasevich, CEO of Hero Technologies Inc.

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Gina Serkasevich, CEO of Hero Technologies Inc. (OTC: HENC), a cannabis company with a vertically integrated business model.

Throughout the interview, Serkasevich discussed Hero Technologies’ business model and operations.

“Hero Technologies is a relatively newly formed cannabis operator. The company is focusing on expansion of its current operations and its future growth in industry,” Serkasevich said. “Having said that, the business model includes licensing and processing operations at facilities, sale of products and technological development. We’re essentially a seed-to-sale organization with multiple cultivation, processing and dispensary assets.”

“Our objective is to be a low-cost nationally and internationally branded company and become a true MSO, or multi-state operator,” she continued. “[In 2020], both Highly Relaxing and the assets of V Brokers, under Veteran Hemp Co., were acquired. Both of these entities gave Hero a foot in the door to establish itself as a cannabis player. Since then, our biggest advancement was becoming a majority stakeholder in BlackBox Systems and Technologies… In brief, BlackBox is an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides many efficiencies in growing and cultivating large flowering plants in environmental growth chambers, all based on proprietary aeroponic technology.”

Serkasevich then discussed her background and that of Marc Kasabasic, COO of BlackBox Systems and Technologies.

“I’m primarily in the accounting and finance area. I was CFO of Holloman Energy Corporation, the company that was purchased by Hero Technologies to start the cannabis operations. They asked me to come on board and help them through their transition and then asked me to be CEO, as well, going forward,” Serkasevich added. “We also have Marc Kasabasic, the COO of BlackBox, in which Hero owns a 51% investment. He has worked as an R&D engineer and account engineer, and his research and experience over the years was applied to developing cannabis systems and aeroponic technology, which our BlackBox system is based upon.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Gina Serkasevich, CEO of Hero Technologies Inc. (OTC: HENC), to learn more about the company’s seasoned management team, recent milestones and plans for the first half of 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company working toward a vertically integrated business model. The company owns a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company's strategic business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, and retail and dispensary operations that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

