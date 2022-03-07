XpresSpa Group Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that CEO Scott Milford will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1:00 pm ET. The focus of the conversation will be Treat™.



Treat is a one-stop travel, health and wellness solution transforming the way we access care through a suite of integrated services for people on the go.

Treat’s on-site centers (currently located in JFK International Airport and opening soon in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Salt Lake City Airport) provide access to health and wellness services for travelers. Our technicians provide travel related diagnostic testing for virus, cold, flu and other illnesses as well as IV drip and hydration infusion therapy. Travelers can purchase interactive wellness services like self-guided yoga, meditation and low impact weight exercises --all in a relaxing environment where they can unplug from the hectic pace of the airport and renew themselves before or after their trip.

Treat offers a website and mobile app to complement the offering with relevant health and wellness content designed to help people on the go with information that could impact their travel. The platform provides travelers access to a comprehensive online marketplace of services including global illness tracker tools such as the Covid-19 Requirements Map, on-demand chat care by a licensed provider, a health wallet to store personal and family health records, and a scheduler to arrange for direct care at one of our on-site locations.

Treat’s on-site and e-commerce platform serves travelers with unique products you will not find everywhere--all designed to enhance your journey and improve your well-being.

If you are an institutional or retail investor and would like to listen to the Company’s fireside chat, please click here to register for the event.

Event: WTR Fireside Chat Series with XpresSpa Group

Date: March 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Webcast Link: Fireside Chat: Scott Milford, CEO of XpresSpa Group - 1534746 (webcasts.com)

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 15 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 21 airports globally. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The Company also recently acquired HyperPointe, a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all of their stakeholders and investors. "Research for the Other 99% ™" opens the door for every investor to stay informed and ensures transparency, better engagement, and equal communication.

