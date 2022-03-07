Khiron Life Sciences Corp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 10th

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (OTCQX:KHRNF) (TSX-V:KHRN) (Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announced that Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10th, 2022.



DATE: March 10th, 2022

TIME: 11:30AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3KiMjGY

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Khiron management, please contact the company's investor relations team at investors@khiron.ca.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

