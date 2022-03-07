Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference: Company Executives Present Live March 10th

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 10th. This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.



Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.

NEW CONFERENCE FEATURE: Ability to schedule 1x1 meetings with presenting companies’ management.

“We are delighted to highlight industry leaders from the life science sector,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide a unique opportunity for these companies to connect with a broader investor base and further communicate their strategies.”

March 10th Agenda:

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

