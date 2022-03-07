Gordon Brothers & New Mill Capital Partner to Sell Drinkworks Assets

Boston, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has partnered with New Mill Capital to sell the machinery and equipment from Drinkworks’ two U.S. facilities in timed, online auctions.

Drinkworks, a former producer of at-home bar machines, ceased operations in December 2021.

The discontinued assets include late model, alcoholic beverage machinery and equipment from the Bedford, Massachusetts testing facility and state-of-the-art home bar production and pod filling equipment from the Williston, Vermont plant.

The first of two online auctions for the Bedford facility assets began March 2, 2022, with bidding closing on March 9. The second of two online auctions for the Williston plant assets begins March 22 with bidding closing on March 29. Inspections are available by appointment.

“We’re happy we could provide a creative and flexible solution for Drinkworks after the company made the difficult decision to stop production of their home bar appliances,” said Bob Maroney, President, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers on behalf of the joint venture. “These online auctions present terrific opportunities to purchase practically new equipment at a time where supply chains are struggling to meet demand.”

In addition to the machinery and equipment, over 500,000 items of consumable inventory are available for sale. For a detailed asset list, including pictures of the available equipment, please visit: https://assets.gordonbrothers.com/assets-for-sale/assets/d/drinkworks#. For auction registration, please visit: www.newmillcapital.com.

