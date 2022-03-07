ibex and Guru Announce Strategic Partnership to Digitally Transform Knowledge Management for Customer Support at ViVE Conference 

MIAMI, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, and Guru , the collaborative knowledge management solution for digital workplaces, today announced a strategic partnership that will enhance the effectiveness of customer support agents within the health and wellness industry, as well as all other industries.



There is an acute need for companies to digitally transform the way they collect, maintain and distribute knowledge to ensure that everyone they hire has the most accurate, trustworthy and up-to-date information they need to do their best work. Easy access to information is especially critical to the delivery of effective and efficient customer support.

“There is a real need for companies to improve the quality of service they provide to their customers in this new hybrid work reality and making information easy to find is a key step towards achieving this goal,” said Jim Ferrato, Chief Information Officer, ibex. “We are excited to partner with Guru to combine ibex’s best-in-class customer support with Guru’s innovative knowledge management software to speed delivery of service and make customer support representatives more productive, reducing the overall cost of providing excellent service.”

Guru’s technology organizes information and makes it securely accessible everywhere employees are working, keeping teams connected, confident, and engaged. With Guru, information flows seamlessly through the organization, cutting through meeting and chat fatigue and eliminating wasted time looking for information, which allows team members to be more productive. Guru makes sharing product information, streamlining internal communication, and onboarding employees faster and easier.

“The proliferation of applications, messages and content in companies of all sizes has exploded, and Guru is dedicated to relieving the burden of information overload from employees,” said Rick Nucci, CEO of Guru. “By pairing Guru’s software with ibex’s industry-leading global BPO customer support capabilities, companies will be able to deliver exceptional quality of service to improve client satisfaction and retention.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Guru

Guru is the collaborative knowledge management solution behind the next generation of knowledge workers. With hundreds of customers including leading enterprises such as Shopify, Square, Noom and Zoom, Guru is reshaping the way teams create, find, and share institutional knowledge to deliver delightful customer experiences. Founded by enterprise software veterans Rick Nucci and Mitchell Stewart, Guru has offices in Philadelphia, PA, and San Francisco, CA, and is backed by leading venture capital firms Accel Partners, Thrive Capital, Emergence Capital, and FirstMark Capital, with additional funding from the Slack Fund and Michael Dell's MSD Capital. Learn more at www.getguru.com or follow @Guru_HQ on Twitter.

