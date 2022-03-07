ibex Showcases Innovative Healthcare Customer Experience Solution at ViVE 2022

MIAMI, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, is showcasing its innovative customer experience (CX) solution designed for healthcare companies at ViVE , the industry’s new health information technology event from CHIME and HLTH, at the Miami Beach Convention Center from March 6-9.



By connecting the touchpoints throughout the healthcare customer experience lifecycle, from patient or member enrollment to payment, billing and collections, ibex Health CX enables a seamless digital-first experience. The ibex Heath CX solution integrates voice, chat, email, text and social media to facilitate engagement on a more personal level using a patient or member’s preferred communications platform.

ibex brings to bear its expertise from outside healthcare, serving some of the world’s great consumer brands, to deliver an end-to-end customer experience that meets the growing demands of today’s healthcare consumers.

The ibex Health CX solution is scalable and spans the healthcare ecosystem, including:

Patient Support – Registration, Appointment Scheduling, Eligibility Verification, Benefit Authorization

Registration, Appointment Scheduling, Eligibility Verification, Benefit Authorization Provider Support – Billing and Collections, Denial Management, Telehealth, Virtual Waiting Room, Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Reputation Management

– Billing and Collections, Denial Management, Telehealth, Virtual Waiting Room, Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Reputation Management Member Support – Enrollment, Member Services, Population Health, Improving Outcomes



“Healthcare consumers today expect a seamless digital-driven customer experience with a personal touch,” said Dave DeLellis, GM, Healthcare at ibex. “To retain and grow their patient and member base, healthcare companies need to digitally transform and elevate the experience to keep pace with growing consumer expectations.”

