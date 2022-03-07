American Humane Supports Mission to Save Animals in the Ukraine Crisis

Washington, DC, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, today announced a grant to the International Fund for Animal Welfare for its effort to help animal shelter partners and wildlife sanctuaries in Ukraine.

“American Humane has a long history of helping animals in war zones dating back to the bloody battlefields of World War I when we were asked to provide aid to millions of war horses. Today, another battle for freedom is being waged and, sadly, innocent animal lives are being put in peril,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “We are honored to make a grant to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which is helping shelters in crisis across Ukraine. Too often animals are the victims of war, and we stand ready to be of service wherever and whenever they are in need. Our hearts are with the people and animals of Ukraine, and we pray for a swift end to this senseless crisis.”