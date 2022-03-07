Current Foods Debuts Plant-Based Smoked Salmon at Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Foods (https://currentfoods.com/), winner of TIME Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of the 2021, will unveil its latest product, Current Classic Smoked Salmon, at Natural Products Expo West 2022 being held March 9th-11th, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. The food science company’s latest innovation, made 100 percent from plants, follows up on its category defining, sushi-grade Current Tuna, which is available throughout the U.S. To get a sneak preview of this latest product, find Current Foods at booth N2125, Hot Products Pavilion, North Hall of the Anaheim Convention Center. There, former Nobu chef Brian Ogawa will be preparing and serving creations crafted with Current Foods throughout the trade show.



This smoked salmon is a classic, reimagined: It’s made entirely from plants, with low fat and sodium, and no cholesterol. Current Classic Smoked Salmon plays well with sushi, poke, salads, and of course bagels. Like all of Current Foods’ products, it’s ready to eat straight out of the fridge, made in the U.S.A., and without any artificial ingredients.

Current Classic Smoked Salmon has a longer shelf life than its ocean-caught counterpart, and is a more sustainable way to consume seafood, without dropping a single hook into the ocean. Salmon is one of the most popular seafood types around the world, and for over a century, runs have been steadily declining. As a result, various species are listed as at-risk of extinction under the Endangered Species Act. As consumers grow more aware of this, unsustainable fishing becomes unacceptable for an increasing number of them: today, roughly six in 10 Americans agree that to save the ocean, we have to consume fish only from sustainable sources.

“Like our inaugural tuna made from plant products, our salmon goes toe-to-toe with traditional fish. We focused our R&D process not only on capturing ocean-caught salmon’s unique taste and texture, but also its nutritional benefits, all while skipping the microplastics and industrial fishing’s carbon emissions. Our product is healthy for you and the planet,” said Jacek Prus, CEO and co-founder of Current Foods, who founded the company three years ago along with food technologist Sònia Hurtado. The food science startup has expanded its presence to cover both the U.S. and Europe.

Chef Ogawa will be on hand and giving out Current Foods samples from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 9; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 10; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, March 11.

Current Foods is the new school of fish, taking food science below sea level to make sushi-grade, plant-based seafood. Earthly ingredients meet imaginative food science to create fish-free seafood products that are uncompromising in taste, texture, appearance and nutritional density, including protein, omega-3, iron, and vitamin B12. After a successful soft launch in spring 2021, Current Foods is now rolling out nationwide in restaurants, retail, and e-commerce, and has made a first footprint in the E.U. with its launch in Spain this March. The company was founded in 2019, is headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by investors including Y Combinator, Astanor Ventures, Cruise Automation founder Kyle Vogt, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. For more information, please visit www.currentfoods.com .

