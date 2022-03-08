Advantest Opens Registration for International VOICE 2022 Developer Conference, May 17-18

TOKYO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has begun accepting registrations from semiconductor test professionals around the world to participate in its VOICE 2022 Developer Conference, being held May 17-18, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Under the theme “Beyond the Technology Horizon,” this year’s event welcomes the international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, as well as its memory testers, handlers and test cell and cloud solutions.



The VOICE 2022 program features extensive opportunities for attendees to learn, including more than 80 presentations organized across nine topical tracks, a Technology Kiosk Showcase featuring the latest test solutions through live presentations and booths, and a Partners’ Expo highlighting innovative semiconductor test solutions.



In addition, a Workshop Day will be held on May 19, providing in-depth, practical learning in concurrent, hands-on sessions covering EXA Scale DUT board design, advanced RF test techniques, ACS Edge 2.0 and more. Interested parties may register for sessions of their choice. Learn more at https://voice.advantest.com/workshop-day/.



Throughout the VOICE event, thought leaders will present and share their insights on semiconductor test and the state of the industry. The conference will feature two dynamic keynote addresses on Tuesday, May 17. First, Stanford neuroscientist, bestselling author and host of PBS’s “The Brain” David Eagleman. Then, Steve Pateras, vice president, marketing and business development, for Synopsys’s Hardware Analytics and Test Business Unit. This year’s program also includes a featured industry talk, to be given on Wednesday, May 18, by G. Dan Hutcheson, CEO and chairman of industry analyst firm VLSIresearch/TechInsights.



More details and the event agenda are available on the VOICE 2022 website at https://voice.advantest.com/.



Quick and easy online registration is available via https://voice.advantest.com/register/. For information on group discounts, email mktgcomms@advantest.com.



A variety of packages are available for companies interested in sponsorship opportunities at VOICE 2022. Details on 2022 sponsorships are available at https://voice.advantest.com/sponsor-opportunities/ or by emailing amy.gold@advantest.com.



As VOICE 2022 draws closer, follow #VOICE2022 and @Advantest_ATE on Twitter, or visit https://voice.advantest.com/spread-the-word/ for more ways to connect and get involved.

About the VOICE 2022 Developer Conference



Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable test insights, build long-lasting relationships, and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation



Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

