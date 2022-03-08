7th March 2022
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 7th March 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|Dividend Shares Award Date: 07/03/2022
Allotment Price:
£5.274848
Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 07/03/2022
|Simon Coles
|34
|2,184
|Katy Wilde
|60
|3,790
|Alan Dale
|36
|2,272
|Benjamin Ford
|12
|801
|Nicholas Wiles
|11
|714
|Mark Latham
|3
|265
|Tanya Murphy
|6
|354
|Christopher Paul
|41
|2,636
|Jay Payne
|22
|1,479
|Jo Toolan
|58
|3,706
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)1707 600300
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/