Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

7th March 2022

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 7th March 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

 Dividend Shares Award Date: 07/03/2022
Allotment Price:

£5.274848

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 07/03/2022
Simon Coles342,184
Katy Wilde603,790
Alan Dale362,272
Benjamin Ford12801
Nicholas Wiles11714
Mark Latham3265
Tanya Murphy6354
Christopher Paul412,636
Jay Payne221,479
Jo Toolan583,706

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

