26 March 2026

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Manasi Bhalerao to the Board of PayPoint plc as an additional independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 25 March 2026. Following this appointment, Manasi will serve as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees together with the Audit Committee and its sub-Committee, the Cyber Security & Information Technology Committee.

Manasi was appointed Tesco’s Group Product and Technology Director for Digital and Ecommerce in August 2022, and is responsible for overseeing end to end digital customer experiences across key online products and propositions and managing global teams of product, technology and UX. Prior to this, Manasi held multiple senior roles at Just Eat, including Global Senior Product Director and Chief Product Officer, where significant product innovations and a global restructuring of product teams were achieved. With a strong background at American Express spanning 15 years, Manasi led strategic product development across Latin America and Canada, implemented an Agile transformation and directed a $250m technology portfolio. Her experience also includes M&A at Orange Group and retail banking at HSBC.

Manasi holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Giles Kerr, Chairman, commented:

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Manasi to PayPoint. Manasi is an accomplished leader and will undoubtedly enhance the PayPoint board with her deep experience of online and digital delivery, as well as retail and financial product innovation and management.’’

There is no further information which would require disclosure under UKLR 6.4.6R or UKLR 6.4.8R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc



Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7712 648 443

Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488 066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138