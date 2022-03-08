Universal Ibogaine Inc. to Webcast Live at OTC Markets VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 10th

CALGARY, Alberta, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Ibogaine (OTCQB:IBOGF) (TSX-V:IBO) (FSE:JC4), a life sciences company based in Canada, focused on transforming the addiction treatment industry through the medical use of the plant medicine ibogaine, today announced that Nick Karos Name, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at OTC Markets VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10th, 2022.



DATE: March 10th, 2022

TIME: 12:00 PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3CjIH4R

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Event attendees will also be able to schedule 1 on 1 meetings with the Investor Relations team which will take place on Friday March 11, Monday March 14, and Tuesday March 15.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Universal Ibogaine

Universal Ibogaine is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

