Xos, Inc. Delivers Initial Vehicles to UniFirst Corporation in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced it has delivered three vehicles to UniFirst as part of an initial rollout of vehicles purchased by the workwear and textile service company. The three vehicles will be delivered to UniFirst’s Southern California location in Santa Fe Springs to be used for customer delivery routes in the region.



“We are thrilled to be rolling out the fully-electric vehicles from Xos,” said Michael Croatti, Executive Vice President of Operations for UniFirst. “We are continuously working to reduce our environmental impact and transitioning our fleet from diesel to electric is important to us. The vehicles from Xos will help us reduce our overall emission output.”

The Xos vehicles heading to Santa Fe Springs, Calif. are the first out of several that will be delivered to UniFirst locations across the United States. In the second half of 2022, additional vehicles will be delivered to a UniFirst location in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We’re excited to be delivering the first of many vehicles to our long-term partner UniFirst and to help them achieve their sustainability goals,” said Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development at Xos. “UniFirst’s leadership in transitioning their diesel fleet to electric ushers in positive benefits from both a business and environmental perspective.”

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

