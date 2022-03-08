(RIVN) Shareholder DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Rivian Class Action

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) announces that a class action has been commenced on behalf of investors of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN). The lawsuit is currently on behalf of a potential class of Rivian investors who purchased or acquired Rivian common stock pursuant to or traceable to Rivian’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on November 10, 2021.

What are the allegations in the complaint? Rivian is an electric vehicle company that in 2018 unveiled its first consumer EVs, the R1T electric pickup truck, and the R1S electric SUV. On November 10, 2021, Rivian offered 153 million shares to the public through an IPO at $78.00 per share for total proceeds of $11.93 billion.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement's representations were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T and R1S were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian’s reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders along with future preorders in jeopardy of cancellation. As a result, the price of the Company's shares was artificially and materially inflated at the time of the Offering.

