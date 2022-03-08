Carahsoft Exhibiting at HIMSS22 Global Conference and Exhibition, March 14-18 in Orlando

RESTON Va., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 22 of its healthcare IT solutions providers at the 2022 HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Global Conference & Exhibition. This annual event brings together 45,000+ health IT professionals, clinicians, administrators and vendors seeking networking opportunities and inspiration from world-class keynote speakers.

WHO:

Carahsoft will feature 22 of its leading healthcare technology partners demoing at Booth #941. These solutions providers will be presenting the latest innovations in cybersecurity, cloud computing, healthcare and cloud hosting on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 15th Adobe DX

Adobe elearning

Salesforce/Mulesoft

SmartSheet

SolarWinds

Trellix

VMware Wednesday, March 16th Confluent

Salesforce/Mulesoft

Red Hat

Riverbed

VMware

Wasabi

Zimperium

Zscaler Thursday, March 17th B3 Group

Cloudbees

Copado

CoreView

OwnBackup

Secureworks

VMware

Vyopta

Additional Carahsoft vendor partners will also be exhibiting at the event:



Arista Networks (#4842)

Armis (#312)

AWS (#1041)

Collibra (#5673)

Databricks (#1071)

Dell (#2000)

DocuSign (#4542)

Exabeam (#300-49)

Experian Health (#3059)

Genesys Cloud Services (#5090)

Google Cloud (#MP193-95)

H2O.ai (#8141)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#2731)

IBM (#3779)

Iboss (#319)

Imperva (#300-42) IronNet Cybersecurity (#300-05)

Kofax (#3711)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government (#MP9113)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Health Care (#MP9302)

NCS Technologies (#6759)

Nuvolo (#300-47)

Orion Enterprises (#4017)

OutSystems (#4443)

OwnBackup (#332

Palo Alto Networks (#1059)

Patientpoint Health Technologies™ (#813)

Poly (#2215)

Progress Software (#2874)

Proofpoint (#2021)

Rapid7 | Medigate (#300-31)

SailPoint (#326) Saviynt (#310)

Securonix (#324)

ServiceNow (#4471)

Slack Technologies (#4559)

Tableau Software (#4465)

Tanium (#720)

ThreatLocker (#305)

Tricentis (#4470)

Trifacta (#8240-07)

Twilio (#1511)

UiPath (#8162)

Veritas (#841)

Virtustream (#1815)

Zoom (#3008)

WHEN:

Monday-Friday, March 14-18, 2022

WHERE:

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive

Orlando, FL 32819

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information regarding the event, contact Tim Boltz, Director of Carahsoft’s Healthcare Solutions Portfolio at (703) 230-7402; or visit Carahsoft’s HIMSS22 event site.

Carahsoft provides an innovative portfolio of leading healthcare technology solutions aimed at improving the overall quality, safety, and efficiency of the health delivery system. To learn more about Carahsoft’s healthcare technology solutions visit Carahsofts Healthcare page or contact Carahsoft’s Healthcare team at Healthcare@Carahsoft.com.

