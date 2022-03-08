Nokia joins 5G Open Innovation Lab to advance technologies and co-creation of new services ecosystems

The 5G Open Innovation Lab has created an ecosystem of technology leaders and start-ups, developers, enterprises and mobile operators to enable the development of innovative applications and use cases for 5G and the edge

Nokia’s 5G RAN and Core and private wireless solutions are being tested and deployed in 5G Open Innovation Lab’s field labs to help expedite the development of new use cases and real-world business opportunities

8 March 2022

Dallas, Texas – Nokia today announced that it has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) as a corporate sponsor. As a leader in 5G technology and the leading recognized vendor for private wireless, Nokia will work with other 5G OI Lab startups and partners to pave the way for enabling 5G-era solutions across industry verticals.

5G OI Lab is a unique global technology ecosystem based in the Seattle area. Since its founding in 2020, 5G OI Lab has brought together technology companies, service providers and innovators across a variety of industries to collaborate on new solutions and business models. To date, it has attracted active participation from both the developer community and more than 70 startups to explore new ideas and innovations within 5G OI Lab’s programs.

Nokia has already engaged in programs with 5G OI Lab, including supporting 5G field experiments to solve real-world challenges in the agricultural industry. Nokia’s radios and Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC) solutions are being used in 5G OI Lab’s field labs to power widespread testing of a variety of applications and use cases for rural farms in Snohomish County in Washington State.

Jim Brisimitzis, Founder/Managing Partner,5G Open Innovation Lab, said: “Our partner-first approach to collaborative innovation has helped the Lab standout globally, and we are humbled to have Nokia join our ecosystem as a Corporate Partner as we continue our rapid growth. We’ve enjoyed our past partnerships and look forward to formally engaging with the broad Nokia ecosystem in the pursuit of unlocking the true value of edge and 5G-enabled connectivity.”

Ed Alfonso, EVP and GM of Nokia America’s Mobile Networks, said: “5G’s lightning-fast speed and ultra-low latency are game changers for wireless connectivity and the plethora of new industry applications it can enable. What’s also game changing is how 5G will reach its full potential – which will be achieved through partnerships with industry, academia and government and through ecosystems such as those that 5G Open Innovation Lab has created. Working together, we can prove out new 5G and edge use cases and collaborate directly with the startup community that is dreaming up even bigger applications for 5G. Nokia is dedicated to participating in 5G OI Lab’s programs with our industry-leading 5G technology and experts.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who connect and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G.

The Lab is actively supported by founding, corporate and industry partners Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Accenture, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, CNH Industries, Nokia, and Palo Alto Networks. The partners work directly with participating startups to provide business and technical mentorship and collaborate on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other engagements and opportunities.

59 startups have participated in the Bellevue, WA. -based Lab program since its inception in 2020. Along with technical engagements, the Lab also connects startups with over 100 venture capital investors participating in the ecosystem. The companies have raised over $500 million in invested capital prior to joining the program, and over $274 million since graduating from the program.

