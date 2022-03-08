Sdiptech AB (publ) - Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of warrants

English Swedish

Press release

March 8, 2022, 15:00

Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of warrants

Today, Sdiptech announces that everyone in the company's management have used their holdings of warrants, corresponding to a total of 160,000 shares of the 2018/2022 series to acquire new B shares. Everyone in the management intend to keep the shares.

During the spring of 2018, a long-term incentive programme was introduced for managers and senior executives in Sdiptech, as adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 March 2018. The programme aims to enhance motivation among managers and senior executives to develop the company. The programme is based on warrants for Class B shares and is issued in three series, of which the second series is now being exercised. The warrants in this program, series 2018/2022, give holders the right to convert them into shares.

Management's total holding of Class B shares and warrants for Class B shares, after the exercise, is currently 675,998 Class B shares, corresponding to 2.0% of the total number of outstanding Class B shares, and 373,020 warrants.

A total of 216,100 Series B shares are exercised through a new share issue, which means that the company has received SEK 14.5 million in shareholders’ equity. The total outstanding number of Series B shares after the issue amounts to 33,580,027.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 8 March 2022 at 15:00 CET.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

