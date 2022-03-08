Work Truck Solutions Offers Virtual Inventory via CV Showroom

Chico, CA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions® today announced CV Showroom™ to help dealers serve their business customers despite record low inventory levels. With today’s inventory challenges, dealerships cannot depend on having upfitted vehicles on their lot. However, it’s critical that they have the ability to show commercial vehicle shoppers, in an online format, the variety of finished vehicles available for their specific business needs.

Said Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Work Truck Solutions, “We’re always looking for innovative ways to help our dealers and CV Showroom is another mile marker on our track record of doing so.” By analyzing historical data, such as average days to turn and prior sales volume of specific upfit configurations, Work Truck Solutions will make recommendations for virtual inventory. Dealers can then review the suggestions and tag which ones they want to show, helping them land on a virtual inventory showroom that offers the vehicles most likely to appeal to their customers.

Added Schifferle, “CV Showroom provides a way to display vehicle configurations, including details of the chassis and upfits, that have historically been best sellers, providing a path to efficiently get customers into our EZOrder process and complete the sale. CV Showroom helps our commercial vehicle dealers and they in turn help their customers - it truly benefits all parties.”

As an added benefit, the display of body manufacturers and configuration specs contribute significant content to a dealership’s website. And this content, especially with low on-lot inventory levels, offers tremendous SEO value.

Work Truck Solutions has selected a group of dealers to pilot CV Showroom, and plans to make this service available to all their customers in May.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Vehicle Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. Our innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, Comvoy (www.comvoy.com), seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business. VAST, the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool, offers access to many inventory sources specifically for the wholesale acquisition of commercial work trucks, vans and pickups for a one-stop-shop experience. EZOrder minimizes customer frustration surrounding inventory shortages and gets their vehicle order to the head of the line.

Learn more at www.worktrucksolutions.com

