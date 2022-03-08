INE Partnering with Black Girls in Cyber For Women’s History Month

Cary, NC, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, the global leader in online technical training, is excited to announce it is partnering with Black Girls in Cyber in celebration of Women’s History Month. As part of its commitment to BGiC, INE will donate 5% of sales during the week of March 8-11, 2022 to help further the organization’s mission.

Women have historically been underrepresented in the tech industry, and currently make up 28.8% of the tech workforce, according to a recent study by the AnitaB Institute. While the percentage of women in tech has risen steadily from 25.9% in 3018 and 26.2% in 2019, there is still a long road to go.

Black Girls in Cyber (BGiC) is a non-profit organization founded in 2020 by Talya Parker. The mission of BGiC is to increase industry awareness and diversity in cybersecurity, STEM, and privacy. Through mentorship, scholarship, webinars, conferences, and community outreach, BGiC supports an ongoing stream of qualified women to serve their communities in these roles.

INE is dedicated to promoting women in IT, amplifying the voices of women of color, and changing the IT landscape. INE’s commitment to shatter barriers in technical education and empower a new generation of learners strongly aligns with the mission of BGiC to bring more women and women of color into the tech workplace.

“INE has a long history of investing in our communities and helping in every way we can to break down barriers and make tech training accessible for those who want it. We are proud to partner with Black Girls in Cyber to help advance opportunities for women of color across the world,” said Richard McLain, INE’s CEO.

You can learn more about the partnership and how to get involved on INE Live, a livestream that will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm EST. The live stream will be available on social media channels including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube.

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE’s portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next-generation security and infrastructure programming, and development.