OnKure Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Preclinical Data on OKI-179 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022

BOULDER, Colo., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing the next generation of oncology precision medicines, today announced that preclinical data demonstrating synergy between OKI-179, the Company’s oral Class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, and the MEK inhibitor, binimetinib, in NRAS melanoma models has been accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. The meeting will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana from April 8, 2022 to April 13, 2022.



Late-Breaker Poster Presentation:

Title: The class I selective, oral HDAC inhibitor OKI-179 increases tumor regressions when combined with the MEK inhibitor binimetinib in models of NRAS melanoma

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2

Abstract ID: LB204

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13, 2022; 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CT

The e-poster and abstract will be available starting Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET on the AACR Annual Meeting 2022 website.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancer. Using its proven structure-based drug design approach, the Company is building a robust pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal tolerability and efficacy. OnKure is currently developing its lead clinical candidate, OKI-179, an oral, selective Class I HDAC inhibitor, for the treatment of both hematological and solid tumors, with plans to initiate a Phase 1b/2 combination trial with binimetinib in NRAS melanoma in 2022.

