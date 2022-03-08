Unisync Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX:“USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Bruce W. Aunger
|6,168,305
|86.04%
|1,000,693
|13.96%
|Douglas F. Good
|6,169,494
|86.06%
|999,504
|13.94%
|Darryl R. Eddy
|6,161,305
|85.94%
|1,007,693
|14.06%
|C. Michael O’Brian
|6,169,494
|86.06%
|999,504
|13.94%
|Joel R. McLean
|7,168,998
|100%
|0
|0%
|C. Scott Shepherd
|7,168,998
|100%
|0
|0%
|Tim Gu
|6,169,494
|86.06%
|999,504
|13.94%
Shareholders approved, for a further period of three years, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan by the following vote:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|6,169,494
|86.06%
|999,504
|13.94%
In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Douglas F. Good
Executive Chairman
Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com