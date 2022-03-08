Unisync Announces Results of AGM

| Source: Unisync Corp. Unisync Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX:“USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Bruce W. Aunger6,168,30586.04%1,000,69313.96%
Douglas F. Good6,169,49486.06%999,50413.94%
Darryl R. Eddy6,161,30585.94%1,007,69314.06%
C. Michael O’Brian6,169,49486.06%999,50413.94%
Joel R. McLean7,168,998100%00%
C. Scott Shepherd7,168,998100%00%
Tim Gu6,169,49486.06%999,50413.94%
     

Shareholders approved, for a further period of three years, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan by the following vote:

Votes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
6,169,49486.06%999,50413.94%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good
Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com