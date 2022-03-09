Alstom SA: Alstom statement - Ukraine

English French

Alstom statement – Ukraine

9 March 2022 – Alstom is closely monitoring the dramatic situation currently happening in Ukraine. The safety of our employees and their families is, as always, our first priority. A dedicated team has been set up to manage the situation since the beginning of the conflict, taking actions to best support them. Our thoughts are also with all the victims of this conflict. In addition to local initiatives from our teams around the globe, our solidarity towards the affected population will be primarily channelled through the Alstom Foundation.

The Group will obviously comply with all applicable sanctions and laws and has decided to suspend all deliveries towards Russia.

Alstom is owning as a capital investment a 20% stake in Transmashholding (TMH), the Russian locomotives and rail equipment provider primarily serving the local market. There was no material business nor operational link between Alstom and TMH. The book value1 will be re-assessed as part of the fiscal year 2021/22 closing accounts.

Alstom also confirms suspending all future business investments in Russia.

Alstom was developing a partnership project with UZ, Ukraine rail operator including locomotive supplies and associated services. Current discussions on this project2 have been suspended due to the context. Alstom has expressed its deep solidarity with UZ during this dramatic time.

(1) TMH is consolidated through equity method. In Alstom H1 2021/22 financial report, carrying value of Alstom’s interest in TMH amounted to €482 million, with a currency translation adjustment at €(169) million, and TMH’s contribution to Alstom’s net income was slightly negative at €(2) million.

(2) This contract was neither in the order book nor included in 2021/22 Alstom outlook.





