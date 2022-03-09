NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022

| Source: Københavns Lufthavne A/S Københavns Lufthavne A/S

Kastrup, DENMARK

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S to be held on Thursday, 7 April 2022 at 3:00 pm.

The notice, including the agenda and the full text of the proposed resolutions is attached.

Attachment


Attachments

Copenhagen Airports A_S - AGM Notice 2022