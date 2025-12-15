Company announcement regarding the final result of the mandatory tender offer to the shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S

Copenhagen Airports A/S hereby announces that the company has today received the attached notice from the Kingdom of Denmark via the Ministry of Finance.

The notice informs the shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S about the final result of the mandatory tender offer to the shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S.

