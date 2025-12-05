Copenhagen Airports A/S hereby announces that the company has today received the attached notice from the Kingdom of Denmark via the Ministry of Finance.
The notice reminds the shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S that the offer period for the mandatory tender offer submitted by the Kingdom of Denmark, via the Ministry of Finance, expires on 10 December 2025 at 11:59 p.m. (CET).
Attachments
- Company announcement reminding of the expiry of the offer period for the mandatory tender offer
- Reminder of mandatory tender offer