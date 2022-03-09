Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Growth for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Achieves Record Results in Sales and Adjusted EBITDA

Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Robert Kay, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We achieved record performance in 2021 and delivered substantial growth across the business. Our strong execution in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment enabled us to generate net income of $20.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $95.1 million. This represented 23% growth in adjusted EBITDA over the prior year. This performance was driven by net sales growth for the full year 2021 of $93.7 million or 12.2% combined with stringent cost controls and supply chain management. Our core U.S. business is continuing to grow and gain market share, we are generating improved results in our international business, and we are seeing tangible results across the Company from our multiple growth initiatives.”

Mr. Kay continued, “Our strong fourth quarter with net sales growth of 2.7% was achieved despite strong supply chain constraints which resulted in approximately $20 million of orders that were unable to ship during the quarter. This concluded another year of incredible progress for Lifetime Brands, and I’m grateful to our talented team for all its hard work and ongoing efforts. We are well positioned for continued growth and shareholder value creation in 2022 as we continue to execute our strategy.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were $255.9 million, representing an increase of $6.7 million or 2.7% as compared to $249.2 million for the corresponding period in 2020, led by 4.5% growth in our core U.S. business. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, consolidated net sales increased $6.0 million or 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2020. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin was $88.0 million, or 34.4%, in 2021 as compared to $88.1 million, or 35.4%, for the corresponding period in 2020.

Income from operations was $8.9 million, as compared to $24.4 million in the prior year's quarter. Excluding the impact of an impairment charge in the current quarter, adjusted income from operations was $23.7 million for the 2021 period.

Net loss was $(0.6) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net income of $15.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2020.

Adjusted net income was $14.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to adjusted net income of $15.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2020. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net (loss) income, as reported, is included below.

Full Year Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $862.9 million, an increase of $93.7 million, or 12.2%, as compared to consolidated net sales of $769.2 million for the corresponding period in 2020. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, consolidated net sales increased $88.4 million, or 11.4%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2020. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for 2021 was $303.3 million, or 35.2%, compared to $274.0 million, or 35.6%, for the corresponding period in 2020.

Income from operations was $50.8 million in 2021, as compared to $25.0 million for the corresponding period in 2020. Adjusted income from operations, which excludes the impact of certain non-cash charges, was $65.6 million, as compared to $47.9 million for the corresponding period in 2020. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Net income was $20.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net loss of $(3.0) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2020.

Adjusted net income was $36.8 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, as compared to $20.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2020. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, as reported, is included below.

Adjusted EBITDA, after giving effect to certain adjustments as permitted and defined under our debt agreements, was $95.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, as reported, is included below.

Dividend

On March 8, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including consolidated net sales in constant currency, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted income per common share, and adjusted EBITDA. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of a company; or, includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because management of the Company uses these financial measures in evaluating the Company’s on-going financial results and trends, and management believes that exclusion of certain items allows for more accurate period-to-period comparison of the Company’s operating performance by investors and analysts. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as indicators of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures of performance. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, the use of the words “believe,” “could,” “expect,” "intend," “may,” “positioned,” “project,” “projected,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include all statements regarding the growth of the Company, our financial guidance, our ability to navigate the current environment and advance our strategy, including our five-year strategic plan, our commitment to increasing investments in future growth initiatives, our initiatives to create value, our efforts to mitigate geopolitical factors and tariffs, our current and projected financial and operating performance, results, and profitability and all guidance related thereto, including forecasted exchange rates and effective tax rates, as well as our continued growth and success, future plans and intentions regarding the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Such statements represent the Company’s current judgments, estimates, and assumptions about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments, estimates, and assumptions are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial or operational results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors. Such factors might include, among others, the Company’s ability to comply with the requirements of its credit agreements; the availability of funding under such credit agreements; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources and an appropriate level of debt, as well as to deleverage its balance sheet; the possibility of impairments to the Company’s goodwill; the possibility of impairments to the Company’s intangible assets; changes in U.S. or foreign trade or tax law and policy; changes in general economic conditions that could affect customer purchasing practices or consumer spending; the impact of changes in general economic conditions on the Company’s customers; customer ordering behavior; the performance of our newer products; expenses and other challenges relating to the integration of any future acquisitions; changes in demand for the Company’s products; changes in the Company’s management team; the significant influence of the Company’s largest stockholder; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; changes in U.S. trade policy or the trade policies of nations in which we or our suppliers do business; uncertainty regarding the long-term ramifications of the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; shortages of and price volatility for certain commodities; global health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; social unrest, including related protests and disturbances; global and economic conditions (including, without limitation, conflict or war); inflation or deflation in supply chain costs; the imposition of tariffs and other trade policies and/or economic sanctions implemented by the U.S. and other governments; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; our expectations regarding the future level of demand for our products; our ability to execute on the goals and strategies set forth in our five-year plan; and significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition on the Company’s markets, including on the Company’s pricing policies, financing sources and ability to maintain an appropriate level of debt. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands - except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 255,858 $ 249,209 $ 862,924 $ 769,169 Cost of sales 167,815 161,105 559,605 495,171 Gross margin 88,043 88,104 303,319 273,998 Distribution expenses 24,302 22,135 80,772 72,845 Selling, general and administrative expenses 40,066 41,598 156,945 155,872 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments 14,760 — 14,760 20,100 Restructuring expenses (benefit) — (42 ) — 211 Income from operations 8,915 24,413 50,842 24,970 Interest expense (3,856 ) (4,183 ) (15,524 ) (17,277 ) Mark to market gain (loss) on interest rate derivatives 398 172 1,062 (2,144 ) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings 5,457 20,402 36,380 5,549 Income tax provision (6,704 ) (6,853 ) (16,541 ) (9,866 ) Equity in earnings, net of taxes 621 1,672 962 1,310 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (626 ) $ 15,221 $ 20,801 $ (3,007 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic 21,556 20,936 21,397 20,860 BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.03 ) $ 0.73 $ 0.97 $ (0.14 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding—diluted 21,556 21,673 22,037 20,860 DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.03 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.94 $ (0.14 )





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands - except share data)

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,982 $ 35,963 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $16,544 at December 31, 2021 and $17,013 at December 31, 2020 175,076 170,037 Inventory 270,516 203,164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,499 12,129 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 485,073 421,293 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 20,748 23,120 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 86,487 96,543 INVESTMENTS 22,295 20,032 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 212,678 244,025 OTHER ASSETS 1,793 2,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 829,074 $ 807,481 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturity of term loan $ 5,771 $ 17,657 Accounts payable 82,573 66,095 Accrued expenses 112,741 80,050 Income taxes payable 604 4,788 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,612 11,480 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 214,301 180,070 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 12,116 16,483 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM 1,472 1,444 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 90,824 102,355 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 12,842 10,714 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY — 27,302 TERM LOAN 241,873 238,977 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at December 31, 2021 and 2020; shares issued and outstanding: 22,018,016 at December 31, 2021 and 21,755,195 at December 31, 2020 220 218 Paid-in capital 271,556 268,666 Retained earnings 17,419 424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,549 ) (39,172 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 255,646 230,136 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 829,074 $ 807,481





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 20,801 $ (3,007 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,520 24,664 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments 14,760 20,100 Amortization of financing costs 1,739 1,774 Mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives (1,062 ) 2,144 Non-cash lease expense (1,294 ) 2,379 Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts (5 ) 3,291 Deferred income taxes 1,799 (1,861 ) Stock compensation expense 5,217 5,951 Undistributed (earnings) from equity investment, net of taxes (807 ) (1,258 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding the effects of business acquisitions) Accounts receivable (5,531 ) (43,760 ) Inventory (67,501 ) (28,979 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 2,043 1,088 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 48,579 55,721 Income taxes receivable — 1,577 Income taxes payable (4,270 ) 4,989 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 36,988 44,813 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (3,986 ) (2,082 ) Proceeds from sale of shares of equity method investment 3,061 — Acquisition (178 ) — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,103 ) (2,082 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 103,385 129,244 Repayments of revolving credit facility (130,662 ) (135,463 ) Repayments of Term Loan (10,478 ) (7,583 ) Cash dividends paid (3,843 ) (3,651 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (117 ) (152 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 877 27 Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation (3,189 ) (658 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (44,027 ) (18,236 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash 161 98 (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (7,981 ) 24,593 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 35,963 11,370 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR $ 27,982 $ 35,963





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Net income (loss) as reported $ 3,067 $ 5,789 $ 12,571 $ (626 ) $ 20,801 Undistributed equity losses (earnings), net 247 (393 ) (195 ) (466 ) (807 ) Income tax provision 2,416 1,832 5,589 6,704 16,541 Interest expense 4,014 3,819 3,835 3,856 15,524 Depreciation and amortization 5,958 5,765 5,837 4,960 22,520 Mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives (498 ) (46 ) (120 ) (398 ) (1,062 ) Intangible asset impairments — — — 14,760 14,760 Stock compensation expense 1,444 1,328 1,201 1,244 5,217 Acquisition related expenses 182 72 41 378 673 Warehouse relocation expenses(1) — — — 450 450 Wallace facility remedial design expense — — 500 — 500 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 16,830 $ 18,166 $ 29,259 $ 30,862 $ 95,117

(1)Warehouse relocation expenses included $0.1 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.3 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in losses (earnings), income tax provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives, intangible asset impairments, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Net (loss) income as reported $ (28,164 ) $ (3,977 ) $ 13,913 $ 15,221 $ (3,007 ) Undistributed equity (earnings) losses, net (339 ) 848 (147 ) (1,620 ) (1,258 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (3,729 ) 3,031 3,711 6,853 9,866 Interest expense 4,736 4,230 4,128 4,183 17,277 Depreciation and amortization 6,234 6,061 6,090 6,279 24,664 Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives 2,251 164 (99 ) (172 ) 2,144 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments 20,100 — — — 20,100 Stock compensation expense 1,326 1,420 1,575 1,630 5,951 Acquisition related expenses 47 55 57 126 285 Restructuring expenses (benefit) — 253 — (42 ) 211 Warehouse relocation expenses (1) 790 303 — — 1,093 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 3,252 $ 12,388 $ 29,228 $ 32,458 $ 77,326

(1) Warehouse relocation expenses related to the International segment.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in losses (earnings), income tax provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives, goodwill and other intangible asset impairments, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands - except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share (in thousands - except per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income as reported $ (626 ) $ 15,221 $ 20,801 $ (3,007 ) Adjustments: Acquisition related expenses 378 126 673 285 Restructuring expenses (benefit) — (42 ) — 211 Warehouse relocation expenses(1) 450 — 450 1,093 Mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives (398 ) (172 ) (1,062 ) 2,144 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments 14,760 — 14,760 20,100 Foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss — — 3,404 235 Gain on change in ownership in equity method investment — — (2,703 ) — Wallace facility remedial design expense — — 500 — Income tax effect on adjustments (144 ) 20 (28 ) (858 ) Adjusted net income(2) $ 14,420 $ 15,153 $ 36,795 $ 20,203 Adjusted diluted income per share (2)(3) $ 0.65 $ 0.70 $ 1.67 $ 0.95

(1) For the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021 warehouse relocation expenses included $0.1 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.3 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment. For the year ended December 31, 2020 warehouse relocation expenses related to the International segment.

(2) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021 excludes acquisition related expenses, warehouse relocation expenses, mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives, intangible asset impairments, foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, gain on change in ownership in equity method investment and Wallace facility remedial design expense. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2020 excludes acquisition expenses, restructuring expenses (benefit), warehouse relocation expenses, mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, goodwill and other intangible asset impairments and foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

(3)Adjusted diluted income per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 22,251 and 21,673 for the three month period ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and 22,037 and 21,179 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021 include the effect of dilutive securities of 695 and 640 shares, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2020 include the effect of dilutive securities of 737 and 319 shares, respectively.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Constant Currency:

As Reported

Three Months Ended

December 31, Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2021 2020 Increase

(Decrease) 2021 2020 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 230,146 $ 220,201 $ 9,945 $ 230,146 $ 220,199 $ 9,947 $ 2 4.5 % 4.5 % 0.0 % International $ 25,713 $ 29,008 $ (3,295 ) $ 25,713 $ 29,690 $ (3,977 ) $ (682 ) (13.4) % (11.4) % 2.0 % Total net sales $ 255,859 $ 249,209 $ 6,650 $ 255,859 $ 249,889 $ 5,970 $ (680 ) 2.4 % 2.7 % 0.3 %





As Reported

Year Ended

December 31, Constant Currency (1)

Year Ended

December 31, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2021 2020 Increase

(Decrease) 2021 2020 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 770,633 $ 683,539 $ 87,094 $ 770,633 $ 683,628 $ 87,005 $ (89 ) 12.7 % 12.7 % 0.0 % International $ 92,291 $ 85,630 $ 6,661 $ 92,291 $ 90,851 $ 1,440 $ (5,221 ) 1.6 % 7.8 % 6.2 % Total net sales $ 862,924 $ 769,169 $ 93,755 $ 862,924 $ 774,479 $ 88,445 $ (5,310 ) 11.4 % 12.2 % 0.8 %

(1) “Constant Currency” is determined by applying the 2021 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in “As Reported” net sales and “Constant Currency” net sales, reported in the table as “Currency Impact”. Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted income from operations (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income from operations $ 8,915 $ 24,413 $ 50,842 $ 24,970 Excluded non-cash charges: Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments 14,760 — 14,760 20,100 Bad debt reserve related to COVID-19 pandemic (1) — — — 2,844 Total excluded non-cash charges $ 14,760 $ — $ 14,760 $ 22,944 Adjusted income from operations (2) $ 23,675 $ 24,413 $ 65,602 $ 47,914

(1) Bad debt reserve recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 to establish a provision against potential credit problems from certain retail customers who may have financial difficulty that has been caused or increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This reflects the Company's assessment of risk of not being able to collect such receivables from certain customers in the U.S. that are at risk of seeking or have already obtained bankruptcy protection and our international customer base which has a higher proportion of small and independent brick-and-mortar retailers. This charge was taken in response to the Company's assessment on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these accounts

(2) Adjusted income from operations for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021, excludes intangible asset impairments. Adjusted income from operations for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2020, excludes goodwill and other intangible asset impairments and non-cash charges for bad debt reserves related to COVID-19 pandemic.



