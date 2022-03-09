Current Foods to Attempt GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Plant-Based Ceviche 

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Foods (https://currentfoods.com/), the headline-making foodtech company that creates seafood from plants, is attempting another category defining feat: to reel in a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title by creating the largest plant-based ceviche. The company will need to prepare at least 550 pounds of its hallmark plant-based Current Tuna to secure the title.



This history-making record attempt will take place on March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PT at Current Foods’ manufacturing lab, located at 1409 Egbert Ave, San Francisco. Members of the media are invited to attend this ceremonial moment as an adjudicator from Guinness World Records — the global authority on all things record-breaking – judges the record attempt on-site. A press reception, complete with Current Foods’ tuna prepared as a commemorative ceviche, will immediately follow.

Current Foods is hosting this event both to introduce the public to its plant-based seafood products, and to educate consumers on the personal and planetary benefits seafood made from plants can offer across taste, texture, nutrition, and sustainability.

Current Foods’ products taste good, look good, and are good for you. The products are fortified with nutrients like omega-3 DHAs, iron, vitamin B12, fiber, and protein. They do this without involving any antibiotics, microplastics or mercury as well as avoiding the planetary strain often found with industrial fishing.

“Current Foods is the next frontier of food. We’re creating delicious and sustainable seafood made from plants that tastes as good as it is good for you, and for the planet,” said Jacek Prus, CEO and co-founder of Current Foods, who founded the company in 2019 along with food technologist and Chief Science Officer, Sònia Hurtado. “Unlike traditional tuna, with which consumers need to be cautious about mercury levels and monitoring weekly consumption, our sushi-grade tuna made from plants can be eaten daily, without restrictions.”

Taking food science below sea level is at the core of Current Foods. Carnivore, flexitarian, or vegan, Current Foods was created to appeal to all diets. On the day of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, Current Foods will be opening up product preordering on its website , allowing consumers to get the catch of tomorrow, starting with its TIME Best Invention-decorated tuna made from plants, delivered straight to their doorstep.



ABOUT CURRENT FOODS

Current Foods is the new school of fish, taking food science below sea level to make seafood entirely from plants. Earthly ingredients meet imaginative food science to create products that are uncompromising in taste, texture, appearance, and nutritional density, including omega-3, iron, and vitamin B12. After a successful soft launch in spring 2021, Current Foods is now rolling out nationwide in restaurants, retail, and e-commerce. The company was founded in 2019, is headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by investors including Y Combinator, Astanor Ventures, Cruise Automation founder Kyle Vogt, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. For more information, visit www.currentfoods.com .

