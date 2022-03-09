Rakovina Therapeutics to Present Abstract at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies, is pleased to announce the acceptance of a new abstract to be presented at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting.

Rakovina Therapeutics’ abstract entitled Evaluation of a Novel Class of Bifunctional DNA Alkylating Agent and PARP Inhibitor will be presented at the in-person meeting, which is scheduled to be held April 8th-13th, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The AACR Annual meeting aims to connect scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, cancer survivors and patient advocates from the international cancer research community and facilitate meaningful conversations regarding the full spectrum of cancer science and medicine.

Rakovina Therapeutics presentation will highlight pre-clinical research related to its novel kt-4000 series. The company is developing three novel series of DNA-damage response (DDR) inhibitors as potential bio-marker driven treatments across multiple tumor types.

Further information regarding the AARC General Meeting 2022 can be found at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com

