Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2022 totaled $159.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $82.3 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of February 28, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$23,541 
Global Discovery2,062 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth14,235 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth4,611 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity2,391 
Non-U.S. Growth17,712 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth8,288 
China Post-Venture215 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity3,966 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,816 
Value Income9 
International Value Team  
International Value32,264 
International Small Cap Value23 
Global Value Team  
Global Value25,649 
Select Equity407 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,030 
Credit Team  
High Income8,003 
Credit Opportunities125 
Floating Rate47 
Developing World Team  
Developing World6,638 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak3,679 
Antero Peak Hedge1,096 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$159,807 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $94 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

