Innospec Expands Customer Technical Support With New Fuels Technology Center

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced the opening of its new Technology Center in Ellesmere Port, UK. The facility reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting customers by investing in science and technology for cleaner and more efficient fuels for the future.



This center-of-excellence will provide a new home for Innospec Fuel Specialties Customer Technical Services team in the UK. With an investment of over $2.5m and three years in the planning, the project involved the transformation of an existing building on the Ellesmere Port, UK, site into a bespoke open plan laboratory equipped with a full range of the latest equipment and instrumentation. This new facility is part of Innospec’s global network of 14 Technical Service and Research & Technology Centers.

Phil Boon, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with direct responsibility for the global Fuel Specialties business, said,

“With this new technology center, we will continue to provide first class support and fuel treatment solutions to our customers which improve efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. It has been designed by our chemists to work efficiently and with greater flexibility. We test thousands of fuel samples every year for our customers globally.”

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innospec, added,

“This project demonstrates our long-term commitment to advancing technology which directly addresses the global drive towards cleaner fuels and reduced emissions. We have developed a state-of-the-art laboratory equipped with a comprehensive range of instrumentation. Working in this environment is our team of highly experienced Technical Services Chemists who will also use it to train the next generation of scientists through our apprenticeship program.”

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 1900 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “could,” “believes,” “feels,” “plans,” “intends” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as its duration, its unknown long-term economic impact, measures taken by governmental authorities to address it, the effectiveness, acceptance and distributions of COVID-19 vaccines and the manner in which the pandemic may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

