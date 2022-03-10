Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Embark, Tecnoglass, Roblox, and Informatica and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK), Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS), Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX), and Informatica, Inc. (NYSE: INFA). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK)

On January 6, 2022, The Bear Cave published a short report entitled “Problems at Embark Technology (EMBK”) (the “Bear Cave Report”). The Bear Cave Report alleged, among other issues, “that Embark appears to lack true economic substance" and that its “current evaluation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance”, noting that “[t]he company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite.”

On this news, Embark’s stock price fell $1.37 per share, or 16.75%, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022.

For more information on the Embark investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EMBK

Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS)

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a short-seller report on Tecnoglass, “Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC.” Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags about Tecnoglass. Specifically, the report stated, “Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company’s reported financial results into question.”

Following this news, the price of Tecnoglass shares was down over 40% in early morning trading on December 9, 2021.

For more information on the Tecnoglass investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TGLS

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX)

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.” The report detailed various arrests and indictments of sexual offenses against underage victims as young as five years old, while “[t]he company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.” Furthermore, Roblox’s head of safety and moderation has been accused of “peculiar” social media activity, including numerous “likes” of sexualized cosplayers and the following of a “furry porn” account, and Roblox’s former social media manager allegedly ran a pornographic blog while employed by the Company.

On this news, Roblox’s stock declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.

For more information on the Roblox investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RBLX

Informatica, Inc. (NYSE: INFA)

Informatica provides software solutions. The Company offers an end-to-end data management platform which connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies.

On or around October 27, 2021, Informatica conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 29,000,000 shares priced at $29.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2022, the Company reported a net loss that widened to $66.3 million, or 25 cents a share, from $32.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Informatica’s stock price declined by $7.97 per share, or approximately 28.3%, from $28.15 per share to close at $20.18 per share on February 17, 2022.

For more information on the Informatica class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INFA

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com