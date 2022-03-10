Cerence Reinvents the Age-Old Pastime of Singing in the Car with the Introduction of Cerence Sing, Powered by Stingray Karaoke

English French

Cerence delivers completely voice-controlled karaoke experience designed specifically for drivers, powered by Stingray’s API technology and catalogue of more than 100,000 songs.



VinFast signs on as first customer, integrating Cerence Sing into the VF 8 and VF 9.



BURLINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the introduction of Cerence Sing, powered by Stingray Karaoke, a completely voice-controlled karaoke experience designed specifically for the car that enables drivers and passengers to safely learn, practice and perform their favorite songs while on the go. In a strategic partnership, VinFast will be the first client to integrate Cerence Sing into its Smart Services on the VF 8 and VF 9, currently opened to global reservation. This integration aims to improve the driving experience and makes VinFast electric vehicles friendly companions in everyday life.

Unlike other in-car karaoke offerings, Cerence Sing prioritizes safety alongside the fun of an interactive karaoke experience. Integrated directly with the car’s headunit and automotive assistant, Cerence provides drivers and passengers with full, voice-enabled access to Stingray Karaoke’s catalogue of more than 100,000 top karaoke songs in more than 12 languages from Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading global music, media, and technology force, renowned for the quality of its karaoke catalogue and premium karaoke services. Cerence Sing is available in two modes:

Driver mode is 100% voice controlled, enabling drivers to request, learn, and practice songs and receive spoken lyrics and tips directly from the automotive assistant – all without any visual distractions or temptation to take their eyes off the road.

is 100% voice controlled, enabling drivers to request, learn, and practice songs and receive spoken lyrics and tips directly from the automotive assistant – all without any visual distractions or temptation to take their eyes off the road. Classic mode, available only when safe, integrates a visual experience through the car’s headunit and enables passengers to enjoy a more traditional, group-centric karaoke experience. They can browse and select songs both by voice and on the car’s touchscreen and use lyrics display, visual cues and background videos to enhance the fun.

For both modes, advanced features from the Cerence portfolio are available to enhance the experience, including Audio AI features that enable drivers and passengers to, for example, hear their performances back over the car’s speakers in real time and test out different effects that give their voices a whole new sound.

“Singing in the car comes naturally to people, and our user studies reveal a deep desire and appreciation for technology that can make this age-old pastime even more fun. With the power of Stingray Karaoke, Cerence Sing does just that by creating a never-before-seen, driver-centric, voice-enabled karaoke experience,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “We’re excited to bring this globally beloved, universally popular activity to the car – first with VinFast – in a driver-friendly package that maximizes safety and enjoyment through innovative, powerful voice and AI technology.”

For automakers, Cerence Sing provides a plug-and-play, end-to-end solution leveraging Cerence’s Audio AI, conversational AI, and cloud platform, combined with industry-leading music content, visual assets and APIs from Stingray. OEMs can customize the look and feel of the user interface, enabling them to deliver a unique karaoke experience backed by the power of Cerence and Stingray.

“We’re thrilled to expand upon our work with Cerence to bring this fun, new capability to VinFast drivers worldwide,” said Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman, and VinFast Global CEO. “With the aim of enhancing Technology for Life to improve customer experiences, VinFast always researches and applies new technologies to deliver innovative entertainment options, and to turn smart electric cars into helpful companions. The integration of Cerence Sing, first on the VF 8 and VF 9 models, will move us closer to the goal of creating enjoyable experiences while ensuring safety and comfort on every journey.”

“We know from experience that there’s a real desire amongst drivers for new in-car entertainment experiences like karaoke,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “We’re excited to help Cerence bring the popular Stingray Karaoke service to all the world’s automakers.”

For more information about Cerence Sing, check out this video and visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/beyond-voice. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contact Information



Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com

Frédérique Gagnier

Stingray

Tel: 1 514 664-1244, ext. 2689

Email: fgagnier@stingray.com