DraftKings to Deliver Sports Betting Programming during Sunday’s Bracket Reveal Through DraftKings’ YouTube Channel and VSiN

BOSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debuting this Sunday, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) will leverage the power of its growing media portfolio to deliver extensive sports betting coverage of the tournament brackets. Accessible via DraftKings’ YouTube Channel and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), sports fans will receive comprehensive analysis of the opening betting lines for this year’s Men’s College Basketball Tournament, real-time analysis, breaking news and wall-to-wall coverage from the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts and sports personalities.



“As viewers turn their eyes to the college hoops postseason, DraftKings will deliver new content catering to the skin-in-the-game fan,” said Brian Angiolet, DraftKings Chief Media Officer. “We’ve assembled a diverse lineup of sports personalities and voices to engage customers and provide a unique perspective on the bracket.”

Specialty Tournament Programming available on DraftKings’ YouTube Channel and VSiN:

Line Drop: The Bracket presented by KFC – 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET/3 p.m. - 4 p.m. PT

As bracket pairings for the Men’s College Basketball Tournament are announced, Line Drop: The Bracket presented by KFC will provide fans with a first look at the opening lines set by the DraftKings trading team. Hosted by DraftKings’ Jessie Coffield and Julian Edlow, as well as VSiN’s Stormy Buonantony and Tim Murray, viewers will get immediate reaction and expert analysis to betting lines as the matchups are revealed. In the first hour, VSiN’s Josh Appelbaum, DraftKings’ Johnny Avello and StuGotz from the Dan Le Batard Show with StuGotz, will breakdown the brackets and reveal best practices for betting on the tourney. Mike Golic Sr. and Jessica Smetana will give their tournament predictions and preview their new show, Golic and Smetty, launching on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2022.

Line Drop: The Bracket presented by KFC – 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET/4 p.m. - 5 p.m. PT

The Line Drop: The Bracket presented by KFC will continue exclusively on DraftKings’ YouTube channel with more in-depth analysis of the Men’s College Basketball bracket. The second hour will feature more expert analysis from DraftKings personalities and voices from Meadowlark Media including upset and giant killer experts Tom Haberstroh, Peter Keating and Jordan Brenner, as well as Dan Le Batard and StuGotz talking “best beats” and “March sadness.” Kate Fagan and Jessica Smetana will also preview the Women’s College Basketball Tournament, including players to watch and key storylines.

VSiN’s Tournament Betting Breakdown –7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT – 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT

At 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, VSiN will transition to Tournament Betting Breakdown, exclusive programming available on VSIN.com. Tournament Betting Breakdown will showcase the network’s proprietary database of tournament trends to help fans fill out their 2022 brackets. Stormy Buonantony and Tim Murray will leverage exclusive betting data to uncover tournament favorites, identify early upset victims and predict potential “cinderella stories.” Later in the evening, Jonathan Von Tobel and Amal Shah will take the helm as hosts, joined by Shaun King and Matt Youmans for an early look at line movement and betting splits. VSiN’s own college basketball savant Greg “Hoops” Peterson will contribute throughout the day breaking down all 68 teams, highlighting his favorite bets, and offering insider analysis on smaller conference teams.

Schedule Information:

Line Drop: The Bracket presented by KFC 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. PT DraftKings YouTube and Twitter, local VSiN channel, and VSiN.com Tournament Betting Breakdown 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. ET

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. PT Local VsiN channel and VSiN.com

A full list of VSiN special programming and products related to the Men’s College Basketball Tournament can be found at VSiN.com/Madness , but highlights include:

Special digital betting guides . The VSiN 2022 Bracket Strategy Guide is expected to be made available early Monday, March 14, for $3.99, with statistical traits and historical trends for upset victims, “cinderella” teams, and top ranked seeds, as well as strategies for bracket selection and insights from VSiN’s experts, including Brent Musburger and Dave Tuley. The VSiN 2022 Tournament Betting Guide is expected to be made available Tuesday, March 15, with statistical previews for all 68 teams as well as tournament observations, the best tournament futures bets, betting strategies, and a breakdown of every team’s chance based on four sets of power ratings. The VSiN 2022 Tournament Betting Guide will exclusively feature Greg “Hoops” Peterson’s bracket picks.

. The VSiN 2022 Bracket Strategy Guide is expected to be made available early Monday, March 14, for $3.99, with statistical traits and historical trends for upset victims, “cinderella” teams, and top ranked seeds, as well as strategies for bracket selection and insights from VSiN’s experts, including Brent Musburger and Dave Tuley. The is expected to be made available Tuesday, March 15, with statistical previews for all 68 teams as well as tournament observations, the best tournament futures bets, betting strategies, and a breakdown of every team’s chance based on four sets of power ratings. The VSiN 2022 Tournament Betting Guide will exclusively feature Greg “Hoops” Peterson’s bracket picks. Greg “Hoops” Peterson, Adam Burke, Dave Tuley and Matt Youmans, will answer questions submitted to VSiN.com/helpdesk and share their deep expertise and advice throughout the tournament.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories.

DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MASN, Marquee Sports Network, Spectrum Sportsnet LA, AT&T Pittsburgh, beIN SPORTS, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, VSiN.com/Podcasts and the VSiN app.

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sportsbooks at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).

About Meadowlark Media

Meadowlark Media is a content company co-founded by John Skipper and Dan Le Batard in January 2021. With a creator-centric point of view, Meadowlark will partner with industry-leading storytellers on a variety of content projects with an initial focus on sports. Meadowlark Media and DraftKings formed a first-of-its-kind content, distribution and monetization partnership in April 2021.

