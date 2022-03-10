Inuvo to Present at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, March 28-30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced that Richard Howe, CEO, is scheduled to present at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference taking place March 28th through the 30th.
To register for the conference please visit; CONFERENCE REGISTRATION. A webcast of the presentation will be available throughout the event.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Maxim Group representative directly, or send an email to Investor Relations at Valter@KCSA.com.
About Inuvo
Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.
Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com
Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Tel (212) 896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com