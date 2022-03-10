Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s Annual Report 2021, Sustainability Report, Remuneration Report, Corporate Governance Statement and amended Remuneration Policy have been published

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release March 10, 2022, at 4.30 p.m. EET

Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s Annual Report 2021, Sustainability Report, Remuneration Report, Corporate Governance Statement and amended Remuneration Policy have been published

The Annual Report 2021 of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has been published at the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en.

The report includes Sustainability Report, Remuneration Report, Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement for the year 2021. Rovio also today published its amended Remuneration Policy. All documents are attached to this release and are available only in digital format, in Finnish and English.

Rovio’s Sustainability Report 2021 has been integrated in the Annual Report for the first time, and can also be found on company’s sustainability webpage: https://investors.rovio.com/en/sustainability.

The Annual Report is published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format of the report is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Rovio’s ESEF Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.

