Illumio Named a Leader in Microsegmentation by Independent Research Firm

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc. , the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, today announced it is a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Microsegmentation, Q1 2022. The report evaluated Illumio Core and Illumio Edge on ten criteria scores consisting of current offering and strategy. Illumio scored as differentiated in five of the ten categories including product vision, product and service support, policy management, policy enforcement, and interface and reporting. The evaluation found Illumio:



“ Focuses on operationalizing Zero Trust policies in the network. No other vendor obsesses about enforcing explicit network policy like Illumio. Illumio’s policy management, policy enforcement and interface set the standard for microsegmentation .”

No other vendor obsesses about enforcing explicit network policy like Illumio. Illumio’s policy management, policy enforcement and interface .” “Is the choice for organizations wanting predictable microsegmentation at scale. Illumio’s application labeling model enforces the disciplined approach to Zero Trust security that many large organizations sorely need.”

“Forrester’s independent assessment clearly states that Illumio’s policy management, policy enforcement, and interface set the standard for microsegmentation, which validates for us the impact our portfolio makes for customers and partners who are facing today’s most critical security threats, including ransomware,” said PJ Kirner, CTO and Co-Founder of Illumio. “Microsegmentation is not only a fundamental part of a Zero Trust architecture, but a core component of any security strategy. Any organization focused on cyber resilience must recognize the important role microsegmentation plays in containing inevitable breaches and preventing them from spreading into cyber disasters.”

In an increasingly complex and hybrid world, the attack surface has widened, making it easier than ever for attacks to spread. Illumio stops lateral movement and contains breaches before they spread and become catastrophic, which is an essential part of any Zero Trust strategy. Illumio is purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model and is also a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Ecosystems Platform Providers, Q3 2020 .

Being named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Microsegmentation, Q1 2022 comes as Illumio closed a record fiscal year on surging demand for Zero Trust Segmentation and after enterprise marketing powerhouse Jennifer Johnson was appointed Chief Marketing Officer .

Illumio, the pioneer and market leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, prevents breaches from becoming cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate attacks, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints, enabling the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.