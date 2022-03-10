Las Vegas, USA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline is Indicative of Many Opportunities Left For Research and Development, Analyzes DelveInsight

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma is a rare and unique form of cancer that is known to be unpredictable in nature, with a typical growth pattern of being slow and gradual, but over time can be progressive, insidious, and relentless. Targeted therapies are being developed and tested in clinical trials that may be useful as a treatment approach for Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma.

DelveInsight’s ‘Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2022’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 16+ active players working to develop many treatment pipeline therapies.

Some of the key Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma treatment scenario include SHEPHERD Therapeutics, Amgen, CureVac AG, Elevar Therapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Prelude Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Lilly USA, LLC, Celgene Corporation, Eisai Inc., Bayer AG, CELLESTIA BIOTECH SA, Boston Biomedical, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., and many others.

and many others. Essential Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma pipeline therapies such as Research program cancer therapeutics, AMG 232, CV8102, Rivoceranib, Elraglusib, AL101, PRT543, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials. In September 2021, Ayala Pharmaceuticals announced new preliminary clinical data from the 6mg cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial of AL101 for recurrent/metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma treatment harboring Notch-activating mutations.

announced new preliminary clinical data from the 6mg cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial of for recurrent/metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma treatment harboring Notch-activating mutations. In February 2021 , the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to the small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor apatinib ( Rivoceranib ) for the treatment of rare cancer adenoid cystic carcinoma.

, the US FDA granted to the small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor apatinib ( ) for the treatment of rare cancer adenoid cystic carcinoma. Prelude Therapeutics is evaluating PRT543 in Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies, including adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), myelofibrosis (MF), genomically-selected myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and homologous recombination deficient (HRD+) tumors.

is evaluating in Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies, including adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), myelofibrosis (MF), genomically-selected myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and homologous recombination deficient (HRD+) tumors. In November 2021 , CureVac announced that Oncology Candidate CV8102 Showed Systemic Immune Response when studied in Phase I clinical trials.

, announced that Oncology Candidate CV8102 Showed Systemic Immune Response when studied in Phase I clinical trials. CV8102 is a single-stranded non-coding RNA optimized to maximize the activation of cellular receptors that normally detect viral pathogens entering the cells. It is currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical stage.

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @ Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

The Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma pipeline landscape.

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Overview

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma is a relatively rare form of cancer that most commonly develops in the salivary glands or other regions of the head and neck. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma can occur in other parts of the body, such as the breast, skin, cervix in females, prostate gland in males, and various other areas. The exact cause of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma is unknown. However, current research suggests that genetic changes (mutations) are the underlying basis of cellular malignant transformation in many cancers including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma.

Find out more about the disease and recent developments @ Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline Assessment

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Research program cancer therapeutics SHEPHERD Therapeutics Discovery NA NA PRT543 Prelude Therapeutics Phase I PRMT5 protein inhibitors Oral CV8102 CureVac AG Phase I Toll-like receptor 7 agonists Intratumoral Rivoceranib Elevar Therapeutics Phase II Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists Oral Elraglusib Actuate Therapeutics Phase II Glycogen synthase kinase 3 beta inhibitors Intravenous AL101 Ayala Pharmaceuticals Phase II Amyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitors Intravenous

Learn more about the novel and emerging Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma pipeline therapies @ Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline Analysis

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Therapeutics Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Therapies Mechanism of Action: Amyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c mdm2 inhibitors, DDX58 protein stimulants, Toll-like receptor 7 agonists, Amyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists

Amyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c mdm2 inhibitors, DDX58 protein stimulants, Toll-like receptor 7 agonists, Amyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists Key Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Companies : SHEPHERD Therapeutics, Amgen, CureVac AG, Elevar Therapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Prelude Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Lilly USA, LLC, Celgene Corporation, Eisai Inc., Bayer AG, CELLESTIA BIOTECH SA, Boston Biomedical, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., and many others.

: SHEPHERD Therapeutics, Amgen, CureVac AG, Elevar Therapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Prelude Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Lilly USA, LLC, Celgene Corporation, Eisai Inc., Bayer AG, CELLESTIA BIOTECH SA, Boston Biomedical, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., and many others. Key Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Research program cancer therapeutics, AMG 232, CV8102, Rivoceranib, Elraglusib, AL101, PRT543, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 AL101: Ayala Pharmaceuticals 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 7.1 CV8102: CureVac AG 8 Preclinical Stage Products 8.1 AMG 232 : Amgen 9 Discovery Stage Products 10 Therapeutic Assessment 11 Inactive Products 12 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 13 Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma- Unmet Needs 14 Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma- Market Drivers and Barriers 15 Appendix 16 About DelveInsight

For further information on the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma current pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Ongoing Clinical Trials

Track and assess a candidate’s clinical development journey through Actionable Intelligence and Comparative Therapeutic Assessment

Related Reports

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key companies involved in the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline such as CStone Pharmaceuticals, Akesobio, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, SignalRX Pharmaceuticals, Yiviva Inc, H3 Biomedicine Inc, BeiGene, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Carsgen Therapeutics, Ltd, and others.

Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Advanced Gastric Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key companies involved in the Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline such as Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, BeiGene, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, LintonPharm Co., Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd, Idience Co., Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AstraZeneca, Nanjing Legend Biotech Co, ALX Oncology Inc., Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Genentech, and many others.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key companies involved in the Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline such as AstraZeneca, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, Novartis, Aveao pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Pfizer, Bayer Healthcare, Incyte Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffman La Roche, Amgen, and others.

Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key companies involved in the Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma pipeline such as Bayer, Mirati Therapeutics, and many others.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Adrenocortical Carcinoma - Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Adrenocortical Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key companies involved in the Adrenocortical Carcinoma pipeline such as Corcept Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Enterome, Exelixis, Ipsen, Genentech, and many others.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in the Basal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key companies involved in the Basal Cell Carcinoma pipeline such as PellePharm, MedC Biopharma Corporation, AiViva BioPharma, MediWound, Kintara Therapeutics, IO Biotech, Sirnaomics, Aresus Pharma, Epitome Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Senhwa Biosciences, Palvella Therapeutics, and several others.

Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Urothelial Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key companies involved in the Urothelial Carcinoma pipeline such as Roche, QED Therapeutics, MedPacto, Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Lee's Pharmaceutical, RemeGen Co., Incyte Corporation, Acerta Pharma BV, VasGene Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, NanOlogy, and others.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Merkel Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 14+ companies and 14+ pipeline drugs in the Merkel Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key companies involved in the Merkel Cell Carcinoma pipeline such as ImmunityBio, OncoSec Medical, Exelixis, 4SC, Kartos therapeutics, Incyte corporation, Amgen, BioInvent International AB, SOTIO Biotech, Xencor, Exicure, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, and many others.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News