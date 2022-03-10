IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES COMPLETION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

English French

Immediate Release – March 10th, 2022

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, March 10th, 2022 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on December 3rd, 2021.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 400.000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with validity until June 30th, 2022, effective as from December 6th, 2021, to cover the remaining portion of the company’s obligation of shares delivery as part of a long-term incentive plan granted to certain employees in 2021 in the form of stock options.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 15.595 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from March 7th, 2022, up to and including March 8th, 2022, as follows:

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 400.000 which terminates the program, at an average price of 16,4532 EUR/share. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SCRL) is the following:

