Guardian Capital Launches Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management, a Direct Infrastructure Investment Business Focused on the Future

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) announced today that it has created and launched Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management (GSIM), a Direct Private Infrastructure Investment Business. GSIM will focus on investing in the growing number of opportunities and projects to enhance the productivity of new and existing global infrastructure assets by integrating technological innovations.



Guardian is pleased to announce that experienced infrastructure investors Robert Mah and Christopher Lee will lead GSIM’s investment team. Both Mr. Mah and Mr. Lee bring decades-long experience of the investment industry and, specifically, of the infrastructure space. Their combined experience includes serving in senior roles at a number of global investment banks, a large public investment fund, General Partners of core infrastructure funds and, most recently, as Partners of Smart Infrastructure Managers. Mr. Mah and Mr. Lee have collectively managed over US$ 15B of direct infrastructure investments globally, and worked together for the last few years on developing the strategy of Smart Infrastructure Managers.

“The launch of Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management is an exciting development for Guardian as we bring on board a very talented team whose leaders are steeped in the knowledge and experience of investing in private infrastructure assets,” said George Mavroudis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Guardian. “We at Guardian have developed a reputation over 60 years for patient, long-term investing founded on deep-rooted relationships. We plan to leverage this significant experience to build the next frontier of infrastructure investing with our partners.”

“Direct infrastructure investment has proven to be an extremely popular asset class among large institutional investors around the globe,” said Mr. Mah. “Our focus will be to apply proven, value-enhancing technologies to existing infrastructure and greenfield assets, thereby increasing efficiencies and revenues. The demand for this type of infrastructure investing is accelerating and we believe our focus will garner the interest of both existing and prospective investors. Guardian’s resources and relationships will enable us to accelerate our Smart Infrastructure strategy alongside our strategic partners, and allow us to pursue direct opportunities globally in digital infrastructure assets and companies. The demand for this type of infrastructure investing is becoming more relevant for investors as the broader asset class matures.”

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. As at December 31, 2021, Guardian had C$56.3 billion of assets under management and C$31.5 billion of assets under administration. Guardian provides extensive institutional and private wealth financial solutions to clients through its subsidiaries, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. It also maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$752 million as at December 31, 2021. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.