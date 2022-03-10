Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 29, 2022.



Net sales for the fourth quarter ended January 29, 2022 (13 weeks) increased 4.6% to $346.7 million from $331.5 million in the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021 (13 weeks). Compared to the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020 (13 weeks), fourth quarter 2021 net sales increased 5.5%. Net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $38.2 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $42.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $37.9 million, or $1.48 per diluted share.



Total net sales for fiscal 2021 (52 weeks) ended January 29, 2022 increased 19.5% to $1,183.9 million from $990.7 million reported for fiscal 2020 (52 weeks) ended January 30, 2021. Compared to the fiscal 2019 (52 weeks) ended February 1, 2020, net sales increased 14.5%. Net income for fiscal 2021 was $119.3 million, or $4.85 per diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2020 of $76.2 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, and compared to net income for fiscal 2019 of $66.9 million, or $2.62 per diluted share.



At January 29, 2022, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $294.5 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $375.5 million at January 30, 2021. The decrease in cash and current marketable securities was driven by share repurchases and capital expenditures partially offset by cash generated through operations. The Company repurchased 4.6 million shares during fiscal 2021 an average cost of $43.30 per share and a total cost of $198.4 million.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Fiscal 2021 was a year of tremendous growth and record profitability for Zumiez. Our multi-year success is directly attributable to the execution of the long-term consumer centric growth strategy the Company has been building and evolving since its inception. This strategy, which requires significant agility in navigating the trend cycles and speed desired by our customer, has produced a 36.1% five-year compound annual growth rate in diluted earnings per share and generated $422 million in free cash flow over the same period. And in 2021, we further enhanced our shareholder value creation through the repurchase of 4.6 million shares or 18% of our common stock. We are pleased with our many recent accomplishments and we are excited about the opportunities to profitably expand our global reach in the years to come.”

Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales



Total first quarter-to-date sales for the 35 days ended March 5, 2022 decreased 1.9%, compared with the same 35 day time period in the prior year ended March 6, 2021. First quarter-to-date as of March 5, 2022, the Company has repurchased an additional 1.2 million shares of stock at an average price of $44.47 and a total cost of $54.3 million.



Outlook



Given the positive impact of stimulus on net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the current economic uncertainty, the Company anticipates that net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 will be between $215 million and $221 million, down meaningfully to the prior year. With this reduction in sales the Company expects deleverage in the income statement related to both fixed costs as well as the re-introduction of expenses forgone in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic such as store wages, training and travel. Earnings per diluted share for the quarter are expected to be break-even to positive $0.10 per diluted share.



The Company currently intends to open approximately 34 new stores in fiscal 2022, including up to 15 stores in North America, 14 stores in Europe and 5 stores in Australia.



Conference call Information



A conference call will be held today to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (844) 309-0606 (domestic) or (574) 990-9934 (international) followed by the conference identification code of 4186044.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of February 26, 2022, we operated 738 stores, including 602 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 67 in Europe and 17 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 29, % of January 30, % of 2022 Sales 2021 Sales (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 346,677 100.0 % 331,536 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 212,744 61.4 % 201,913 60.9 % Gross profit 133,933 38.6 % 129,623 39.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 82,198 23.7 % 75,814 22.9 % Operating profit 51,735 14.9 % 53,809 16.2 % Interest income, net 759 0.2 % 881 0.3 % Other (expense) income, net (1,462 ) -0.4 % 1,417 0.4 % Earnings before income taxes 51,032 14.7 % 56,107 16.9 % Provision for income taxes 12,828 3.7 % 13,310 4.0 % Net income $ 38,204 11.0 % $ 42,797 12.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 1.71 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.70 $ 1.68 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 22,056 25,024 Diluted 22,451 25,462 Fiscal Year Ended January 29, % of January 30, % of 2022 Sales 2021 Sales (Unaudited) Net sales $ 1,183,867 100.0 % $ 990,652 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 727,137 61.4 % 640,637 64.7 % Gross profit 456,730 38.6 % 350,015 35.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 298,920 25.3 % 253,077 25.5 % Operating profit 157,810 13.3 % 96,938 9.8 % Interest income, net 3,592 0.4 % 3,518 0.3 % Other (expense) income, net (891 ) -0.1 % 2,001 0.2 % Earnings before income taxes 160,511 13.6 % 102,457 10.3 % Provision for income taxes 41,222 3.5 % 26,230 2.6 % Net income $ 119,289 10.1 % $ 76,227 7.7 % Basic earnings per share $ 4.93 $ 3.06 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.85 $ 3.00 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 24,187 24,942 Diluted 24,593 25,398





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,223 $ 73,622 Marketable securities 177,260 301,920 Receivables 14,427 16,558 Inventories 128,728 134,354 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,011 8,823 Total current assets 447,649 535,277 Fixed assets, net 91,451 98,352 Operating lease right-of-use assets 230,187 267,152 Goodwill 57,560 61,470 Intangible assets, net 14,698 16,029 Deferred tax assets, net 8,659 9,927 Other long-term assets 11,808 10,157 Total long-term assets 414,363 463,087 Total assets $ 862,012 $ 998,364 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 55,638 $ 69,751 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 31,209 27,911 Income taxes payable 1,137 6,317 Operating lease liabilities 63,577 66,993 Other liabilities 32,878 24,480 Total current liabilities 184,439 195,452 Long-term operating lease liabilities 204,309 246,123 Other long-term liabilities 4,946 4,193 Total long-term liabilities 209,255 250,316 Total liabilities 393,694 445,768 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 21,215 shares issued and outstanding at January 29, 2022 and 25,599 shares issued and outstanding at January 30, 2021 180,824 171,628 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (13,463 ) 939 Retained earnings 300,957 380,029 Total shareholders’ equity 468,318 552,596 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 862,012 $ 998,364

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year Ended January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 119,289 $ 76,227 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 22,930 24,059 Noncash lease expense 64,466 61,694 Deferred taxes 2,374 (3,890 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,816 6,448 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,229 4,803 Other 2,728 (570 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 2,884 928 Inventories 2,587 3,946 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,824 ) 1,010 Trade accounts payable (14,060 ) 20,797 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 3,649 3,841 Income taxes payable (5,101 ) 1,602 Operating lease liabilities (77,657 ) (65,479 ) Other liabilities 4,640 2,996 Net cash provided by operating activities 134,950 138,412 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (15,749 ) (9,057 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (160,328 ) (222,785 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 277,720 121,301 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 101,643 (110,541 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 3,001 3,877 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (621 ) (154 ) Common stock repurchased (193,789 ) (13,417 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (191,409 ) (9,694 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,822 ) 3,522 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 43,362 21,699 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 80,690 58,991 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 124,052 $ 80,690 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 42,767 $ 27,598 Accrual for repurchase of common stock 4,572 — Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 984 231

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200