Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2021 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 134,629 $ 83,472 61 % $ 431,576 $ 365,750 18 % Operating income (loss) 1,680 (4,013 ) nm (1,413 ) (36,539 ) (96 %) EBITDA (1) 22,567 19,546 15 % 86,015 81,204 6 % Cashflow 22,144 18,431 20 % 80,191 73,437 9 % Net income (loss) 1,036 (1,732 ) nm (428 ) (30,455 ) (99 %) Attributable to shareholders 1,049 (1,739 ) nm (360 ) (30,450 ) (99 %) Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 0.52 $ 0.43 21 % $ 1.93 $ 1.80 7 % Cashflow $ 0.51 $ 0.41 24 % $ 1.80 $ 1.63 10 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income (loss) $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) nm $ (0.01 ) $ (0.68 ) (99 %) Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 43,341 45,081 (4 %) 44,384 45,083 (2 %) Diluted 43,818 45,081 (3 %) 44,673 45,083 (1 %) December 31 December 31 Financial Position at 2021 2020 Change Total Assets $ 813,522 $ 849,579 (4 %) Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 196,007 238,937 (18 %) Working Capital (2) 137,304 138,940 (1 %) Net Debt (3) 58,703 99,997 (41 %) Shareholders’ Equity 493,437 510,987 (3 %)

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 reflect improving industry conditions in North America and Australia as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. $1.4 million was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021 under various COVID-19 relief programs, an 85% decrease from the $9.1 million of COVID-19 relief received in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 48,766 $ 23,288 109 % $ 146,411 $ 96,661 51 % EBITDA (1) $ 12,700 $ 6,275 102 % $ 35,068 $ 19,499 80 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 26 % 27 % (4 %) 24 % 20 % 20 % Operating days(2) 2,340 1,210 93 % 7,334 4,533 62 % Canada 1,342 747 80 % 4,307 2,648 63 % United States 663 286 132 % 2,041 781 161 % Australia 335 177 89 % 986 1,104 (11 %) Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 20,840 $ 19,246 8 % $ 19,963 $ 21,324 (6 %) Canada 18,632 15,511 20 % 16,944 16,094 5 % United States 20,979 17,804 18 % 19,740 19,504 1 % Australia 29,412 37,339 (21 %) 33,613 35,154 (4 %) Utilization 27 % 13 % 108 % 21 % 12 % 75 % Canada 19 % 10 % 90 % 15 % 9 % 67 % United States 55 % 24 % 129 % 43 % 13 % 231 % Australia 73 % 38 % 92 % 54 % 60 % (10 %) Rigs, average for period 95 98 (3 %) 97 102 (5 %) Canada 77 80 (4 %) 79 81 (2 %) United States 13 13 - 13 16 (19 %) Australia 5 5 - 5 5 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

Fourth quarter 2021 drilling activity in North America and Australia continued to improve with rising oil and natural gas prices. Continued recovery of Canadian industry activity levels from the historic lows of 2020 and market share gains in the United States drove a significant year over year increase in North American operating days and increased revenue per operating day. In Australia, activity and results improved in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 as two drilling rigs returned to service following the completion of recertifications and upgrades. Negatively impacting fourth quarter 2021 CDS segment results was $0.3 million of non-recurring equipment reactivation costs as several idle drilling rigs were put back into service. The fourth quarter EBITDA margin was slightly lower on a year over year basis primarily as a result of pricing gains not fully offsetting the impact of a significant decrease in COVID-19 relief funds and operating cost inflation.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 10,873 $ 6,975 56 % $ 36,974 $ 34,529 7 % EBITDA (1) $ 2,712 $ 2,198 23 % $ 12,640 $ 9,473 33 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 25 % 32 % (22 %) 34 % 27 % 26 % Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 8,249 $ 9,361 (12 %) $ 33,500 $ 40,642 (18 %) Pieces of rental equipment 9,420 10,650 (12 %) 9,420 10,650 (12 %) Canada 8,540 9,710 (12 %) 8,540 9,710 (12 %) United States 880 940 (6 %) 880 940 (6 %) Rental equipment utilization 14 % 7 % 100 % 11 % 8 % 38 % Canada 12 % 6 % 100 % 10 % 7 % 43 % United States 30 % 13 % 131 % 19 % 19 % - Heavy trucks 79 87 (9 %) 79 87 (9 %) Canada 56 62 (10 %) 56 62 (10 %) United States 23 25 (8 %) 23 25 (8 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Fourth quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher equipment utilization in both Canada and the United States. Increased equipment utilization offset lower revenue per utilized piece and contributed to an increase in EBITDA during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020 despite a year over year decrease in fourth quarter EBITDA margin. The year over year decrease in fourth quarter EBITDA margin was due primarily to the mix of equipment operating and equipment reactivation expenses as well as realized price increases not fully offsetting the significant year over year decrease in COVID-19 relief funds and operating cost inflation.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2021

2020 Change 2021

2020

Change Revenue $ 49,314 $ 32,767 50 % $ 155,315 $ 136,005 14 % EBITDA (1) $ 3,513 $ 5,068 (31 %) $ 20,613 $ 21,906 (6 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 7 % 15 % (53 %) 13 % 16 % (19 %) Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 25,755 23,700 9 % 25,755 23,700 9 % Canada 10,930 11,150 (2 %) 10,930 11,150 (2 %) United States 14,825 12,550 18 % 14,825 12,550 18 % Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 50 % 45 % 11 % 48 % 61 % (21 %) Canada 33 % 39 % (15 %) 33 % 50 % (34 %) United States 75 % 62 % 21 % 72 % 86 % (16 %) Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 147.5 $ 43.9 236 % $ 147.5 $ 43.9 236 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s fourth quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales and increased equipment overhaul activity. Compression rental fleet utilization continued to recover in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2021 but remained slightly lower in Canada on a year over year basis. Lower utilization of the rental fleet, a substantial decrease in COVID-19 relief fund receipts, costs incurred to prepare for substantially higher fabrication activity levels in 2022 and general operating cost inflation contributed to a lower EBITDA margin during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020. The fabrication sales backlog continued to grow during the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing by another $52.0 million, or 54%, compared to the $95.5 million backlog at September 30, 2021.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2021

2020 Change 2021

2020

Change Revenue $ 25,676 $ 20,422 26 % $ 92,876 $ 98,555 (6 %) EBITDA (1) $ 6,551 $ 7,055 (7 %) $ 22,964 $ 28,126 (18 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 26 % 35 % (26 %) 25 % 29 % (14 %) Service hours(2) 30,525 24,333 25 % 111,585 113,428 (2 %) Canada 16,061 13,042 23 % 56,562 42,011 35 % United States 3,559 1,837 94 % 13,765 10,734 28 % Australia 10,906 9,454 15 % 41,259 60,683 (32 %) Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 841 $ 840 - $ 832 $ 869 (4 %) Canada 774 623 24 % 708 637 11 % United States 709 695 2 % 696 727 (4 %) Australia 983 1,167 (16 %) 1,049 1,055 (1 %) Utilization(3) 33 % 25 % 32 % 29 % 26 % 12 % Canada 31 % 25 % 24 % 27 % 20 % 35 % United States 32 % 14 % 129 % 27 % 21 % 29 % Australia 41 % 36 % 14 % 39 % 58 % (33 %) Rigs, average for period 83 83 - 83 83 - Canada 57 57 - 57 57 - United States 12 14 (14 %) 14 14 - Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Fourth quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2021 as compared to 2020 due primarily to higher activity levels in North America. Underpinning this increase was higher North American oil production activity and significant well abandonment activity in Canada. The year over year decrease in EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a significant year over year decrease in COVID-19 relief funds, lower pricing in Australia and increased North American operating costs that were not fully offset by price increases.

Corporate

Total Energy continued to focus on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the preservation of its balance sheet strength and financial liquidity during the fourth quarter of 2021. Despite the additional health and safety challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, during 2021 Total Energy recorded its lowest annual consolidated total recordable injury frequency rate since the Company began measuring consolidated performance in 2008.

During the fourth quarter of 2021 bank debt was reduced by $5.6 million, or 3%, and 987,634 common shares were repurchased under the Company’s normal course issuer bid at an average price of $5.32 (including commissions). The Company exited 2021 with $137.3 million of positive working capital, including $33.4 million of cash, and $125 million of available credit under its $255 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at December 31, 2021 was 2.68%.

Outlook

Total Energy’s diversified geographic and business exposure provided a measure of stability following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020 and contributed to the generation of significant free cash flow during very difficult industry conditions. A substantial portion of the Company’s cash flow generated since the beginning of 2020 has been directed towards debt repayment, with bank debt (net of cash) being reduced from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 by $100.8 million, or 39%. Total Energy also returned $10.0 million to shareholders during 2021 with the repurchase and cancellation of 2.1 million common shares under the Company’s normal course issuer bid.

Total Energy’s diversified business platform and efficient cost structure also provides the Company with significant leverage to recovering global energy industry activity levels, as evidenced by the Company’s return to profitability during the second half of 2021 despite only modest increases in industry activity levels. Demand for Total Energy’s products and services has continued to strengthen thus far in 2022 and at current commodity prices the Company expects activity levels will continue to improve in all business segments on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Total Energy previously announced a preliminary 2022 capital expenditure budget of $26.1 million that will be directed towards the continued expansion of the CPS segment’s parts and service and compression rental business lines as well as the maintenance and upgrade of equipment in all business segments in direct response to increasing customer demand. Total Energy expects to fund its current 2022 capital budget with cash on hand and cash flow.

On January 12, 2022 Total Energy extended the maturity of its primary bank credit facility to November 10, 2024. Given the Company’s strong liquidity position, significant reduction in bank debt since the previous extension and desire to reduce standby charges, Total Energy requested that its primary credit facility be reduced by $30 million to $220.0 million. Following an additional $20.0 million of voluntary debt repayment thus far in 2022, $115.0 million of credit is currently available on the Company’s existing $225.0 million of revolving bank credit facilities.

While commodity prices are strong, oil and gas producers have generally restrained their exploration and development activities as compared to previous periods of similar high oil and natural gas prices. In such environment, Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, debt repayment, disciplined capital deployment and improving shareholder returns, including through share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid. Subsequent to December 31, 2021 the Company has repurchased and cancelled an additional 290,000 common shares at a total cost of $1.8 million, resulting in a current outstanding share count of 42.71 million. Total Energy continues to identify and explore opportunities to leverage its equipment, technologies and expertise to pursue new business opportunities, including in the areas of alternative resource extraction, emerging energy technologies and emissions reduction and sequestration.

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and reproduced in the Company’s 2021 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(audited)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,365 $ 22,996 Accounts receivable 90,543 73,373 Inventory 89,921 95,586 Prepaid expenses and deposits 9,208 6,876 Income taxes receivable 2,208 1,287 Current portion of finance lease asset 487 566 225,732 200,684 Property, plant and equipment 575,913 636,996 Income taxes receivable 7,070 7,070 Deferred income tax asset 393 57 Lease asset 361 719 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 813,522 $ 849,579 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 65,513 $ 46,410 Deferred revenue 16,274 6,365 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,030 6,417 Current portion of long-term debt 2,611 2,552 88,428 61,744 Long-term debt 187,906 230,517 Lease liabilities 8,101 8,420 Deferred income tax liability 35,650 37,911 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 270,905 284,077 Contributed surplus 5,757 4,966 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,704 ) (18,736 ) Non-controlling interest 561 629 Retained earnings 242,918 240,051 493,437 510,987 $ 813,522 $ 849,579





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Revenue $ 134,629 $ 83,472 $ 431,576 $ 365,750 Cost of services 103,657 59,107 323,092 266,720 Selling, general and administration 8,372 5,277 28,234 27,309 Other expense (income) 448 844 (2,206 ) (5,969 ) Share-based compensation 228 176 804 866 Depreciation 20,244 22,081 83,065 113,363 Operating income (loss) 1,680 (4,013 ) (1,413 ) (36,539 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 643 1,478 4,363 4,380 Finance costs, net (1,583 ) (2,283 ) (6,837 ) (10,346 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 740 (4,818 ) (3,887 ) (42,505 ) Current income tax (recovery) expense (285 ) 768 (862 ) 3,075 Deferred income tax recovery (11 ) (3,854 ) (2,597 ) (15,125 ) Total income tax recovery (296 ) (3,086 ) (3,459 ) (12,050 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,036 $ (1,732 ) $ (428 ) $ (30,455 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 1,049 $ (1,739 ) $ (360 ) $ (30,450 ) Non-controlling interest (13 ) 7 (68 ) (5 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.68 )





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Net income (loss) for the year $ 1,036 $ (1,732 ) $ (428 ) $ (30,455 ) Other Comprehensive Loss (OCI): Foreign currency translation adjustment 33 (5,052 ) (7,968 ) (2,416 ) Deferred tax effect - 528 - 402 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year 33 (4,524 ) (7,968 ) (2,014 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,069 $ (6,256 ) $ (8,396 ) $ (32,469 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 1,082 $ (6,263 ) $ (8,328 ) $ (32,464 ) Non-controlling interest (13 ) 7 (68 ) (5 )





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income (loss) for the year $ 1,036 $ (1,732 ) $ (428 ) $ (30,455 ) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 20,244 22,081 83,065 113,363 Share-based compensation 228 176 804 866 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (643 ) (1,478 ) (4,363 ) (4,380 ) Finance costs, net 1,583 2,283 6,837 10,346 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currencies translation 448 903 (2,206 ) (5,910 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) (285 ) 768 (862 ) 3,075 Deferred income tax recovery (11 ) (3,854 ) (2,597 ) (15,125 ) Income taxes recovered (paid) (456 ) (716 ) (59 ) 1,657 Cashflow 22,144 18,431 80,191 73,437 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (346 ) (3,569 ) (17,637 ) 41,129 Inventory 9,409 6,522 5,107 10,086 Prepaid expenses and deposits (462 ) (3,506 ) (2,332 ) 2,386 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,638 ) 3,192 14,337 (43,398 ) Deferred revenue (1,314 ) (1,844 ) 9,909 2,482 27,793 19,226 89,575 86,122 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,753 ) (4,606 ) (28,983 ) (16,904 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,351 468 10,507 5,936 Changes in non-cash working capital items 3,881 238 4,223 (2,570 ) (6,521 ) (3,900 ) (14,253 ) (13,538 ) Financing: Advances under long-term debt - - - 29,796 Repayment of long-term debt (5,641 ) (10,626 ) (42,552 ) (74,590 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,093 ) (1,912 ) (5,803 ) (8,266 ) Partnership distributions to non-controlling interests - - - (125 ) Payment of dividends - - - (2,710 ) Repurchase of common shares (5,258 ) - (10,000 ) (427 ) Shares issued on exercise of options 42 - 42 - Interest paid (1,526 ) (4,645 ) (6,640 ) (13,139 ) (13,476 ) (17,183 ) (64,953 ) (69,461 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 7,796 (1,857 ) 10,369 3,123 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 25,569 24,853 22,996 19,873 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 33,365 $ 22,996 $ 33,365 $ 22,996





Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 48,766 $ 10,873 $ 49,314 $ 25,676 $ - $ 134,629 Cost of services 34,748 6,790 44,054 18,065 - 103,657 Selling, general and administration 1,528 1,491 1,797 1,231 2,325 8,372 Other expense - - - - 448 448 Share-based compensation - - - - 228 228 Depreciation (2) 9,143 5,070 2,200 3,585 246 20,244 Operating income (loss) 3,347 (2,478 ) 1,263 2,795 (3,247 ) 1,680 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 210 120 50 271 (8 ) 643 Finance costs, net (2 ) (12 ) (65 ) (4 ) (1,500 ) (1,583 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 3,555 (2,370 ) 1,248 3,062 (4,755 ) 740 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 325,143 180,188 206,278 93,274 8,639 813,522 Total liabilities 60,691 10,316 45,721 4,058 199,299 320,085 Capital expenditures 7,934 883 2,714 213 9 11,753





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 69,488 $ 37,610 $ 27,531 $ - $ 134,629 Non-current assets (3) 378,519 141,552 60,256 - 580,327





As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 23,288 $ 6,975 $ 32,767 $ 20,442 $ - $ 83,472 Cost of services 16,006 4,062 26,516 12,523 - 59,107 Selling, general and administration 1,068 868 1,263 875 1,203 5,277 Other expense - - - - 844 844 Share-based compensation - - - - 176 176 Depreciation (2) 9,822 5,651 2,481 3,957 170 22,081 Operating income (loss) (3,608 ) (3,606 ) 2,507 3,087 (2,393 ) (4,013 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 61 153 80 11 1,173 1,478 Finance costs, net (32 ) (36 ) (85 ) (6 ) (2,124 ) (2,283 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (3,579 ) (3,489 ) 2,502 3,092 (3,344 ) (4,818 ) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 319,075 199,793 215,533 104,743 10,435 849,579 Total liabilities 56,557 11,022 29,229 5,899 235,885 338,592 Capital expenditures 2,163 167 988 1,288 - 4,606





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 46,821 $ 18,896 $ 17,755 $ - $ 83,472 Non-current assets (3) 419,332 155,175 67,261 - 641,768

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2021 Financial Statements for further details.

(3) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.





As at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 146,411 $ 36,974 $ 155,315 $ 92,876 $ - $ 431,576 Cost of services 107,107 20,779 129,685 65,521 - 323,092 Selling, general and administration 4,729 5,506 6,550 4,701 6,748 28,234 Other income - - - - (2,206 ) (2,206 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 804 804 Depreciation(2) 37,507 20,547 9,225 14,844 942 83,065 Operating income (loss) (2,932 ) (9,858 ) 9,855 7,810 (6,288 ) (1,413 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 493 1,951 1,533 310 76 4,363 Finance costs, net (12 ) (71 ) (286 ) (20 ) (6,448 ) (6,837 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (2,451 ) (7,978 ) 11,102 8,100 (12,660 ) (3,887 ) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 325,143 180,188 206,278 93,274 8,639 813,522 Total liabilities 60,691 10,316 45,721 4,058 199,299 320,085 Capital expenditures 20,491 1,224 6,205 1,054 9 28,983





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 242,613 $ 105,305 $ 83,656 $ 2 $ 431,576 Non-current assets (3) 378,519 141,552 60,256 - 580,327





As at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 96,661 $ 34,529 $ 136,005 $ 98,555 $ - $ 365,750 Cost of services 72,388 20,429 108,197 65,706 - 266,720 Selling, general and administration 5,900 5,692 6,474 4,750 4,493 27,309 Other income - - - - (5,969 ) (5,969 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 866 866 Depreciation (2) 64,297 23,493 9,603 15,241 729 113,363 Operating income (loss) (45,924 ) (15,085 ) 11,731 12,858 (119 ) (36,539 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,126 1,065 572 27 1,590 4,380 Finance costs, net (161 ) (93 ) (374 ) (31 ) (9,687 ) (10,346 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (44,959 ) (14,113 ) 11,929 12,854 (8,216 ) (42,505 ) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 319,075 199,793 215,533 104,743 10,435 849,579 Total liabilities 56,557 11,022 29,229 5,899 235,885 338,592 Capital expenditures 4,703 1,024 7,922 3,243 12 16,904





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 177,519 $ 84,294 $ 103,884 $ 53 $ 365,750 Non-current assets (3) 419,332 155,175 67,261 - 641,768

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2021 Financial Statements for further details.

(3) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.





Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations. (2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. (3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity. (4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 16 to the Company’s 2021 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.

